WMDT.com
SFD Sergeant and SWIFT Team honored at banquet
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Fire Department's Sergeant David Phippin and the SWIFT Team received the Mayor's Award for Exemplary Service at the City of Salisbury Annual Banquet.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old Fruitland girl located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Jael Aniga Dupont. A family member has reported Dupont missing Sunday afternoon. She was last seen at her home in Fruitland. Dupont is 5’5″, and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan dress with a red collar, blue jean jacket, red glasses, blonde and black wig with a white beanie hat on.
WMDT.com
Man sentenced in March stabbing at Salisbury restaurant
SALISBURY, Md. – A Westover man has been sentenced for assault stemming from a stabbing investigation earlier this year. In the late hours of March 1st, Derrick Harmon got into an altercation with patrons inside Brew River on West Main Street in Salisbury. During the scuffle, Harmon pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and lower back.
WMDT.com
Laurel Christmas Parade a success
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel held their annual Christmas Parade on Friday, and some of 47 ABC’s very own participated. Good Morning Delmarva host Jordie Clark and Meteorologist Sloane Haines were in attendance, along with their photographer Kolby, and it seems like everyone had a wonderful time. We want...
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth, Froggy 99.9 teaming up for free flu shot clinic
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth and Froggy 99.9 are teaming up once again to offer a free flu shot clinic on Saturday, December 10th. TidalHealth will bring its Wagner Wellness Van to the Froggy 99.9 students, located near Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury, and will be providing free flu shots to anyone age 13 and above from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
WMDT.com
Horse rescued in Harbeson
HARBESON, Del. – The Sussex County Technical Rescue team recently saved a horse. Kent County Special Operations and the owners' veterinarian were also able to help out with the rescue. The horse was then reunited with its owner.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech students create PLARN mats for homeless population
Spearheaded by Elie Christenbury, a Sussex Tech senior and active member of Multiplying Good: Students in Action Club, several students, family members and friends attended after-school workshops in October and November, where they created PLARN mats. PLARN is plastic yarn made from strips of plastic bags. The students cut the...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
WBOC
Salisbury Police Chief Says Market Street Stabbing is City's First Homicide of 2022
SALISBURY, Md. - A 32-year-old Laurel, Delaware man died after being stabbed during a fight outside of Market Street Inn early on Sunday morning. Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan says that stabbing death was the city's first homicide of 2022. Chief Duncan says residents should expect to see more of...
carolinecircle.com
(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.
Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
maryland.gov
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man
Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic,...
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
WMDT.com
Free Pre-K programming amongst focuses for Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore, advocates weigh in
MARYLAND – “Starting it at a young age is amazing because it gives them that head start to those basic skills that they’ll need to succeed in school,” Amazing Grace Learning Center Assistant Director Kaitlyn Hall said. Of Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore’s many plans of...
