I call BS. When I used to smoke I didn't have any problem driving. Many times as I was driving I actually found myself driving under the speed limit. It has been my experience that the people I have been around would smoke to catch a buzz, but not to get stoned.
I don’t smoke or use pot, but I do know a lot of people already do, if people want to use it they already are, legalizing it isn’t going to cause that many more to smoke pot. So I disagree with this
This is bull another time the cops want to control our lives. The truth will come forward and this article isn't truthful.
