NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
NOLA.com

32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NOLA.com

3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
WDSU

WDSU Investigates obtains internal report on suspended NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS — New information has surfaced on a case involving a well-known New Orleans police officer who is now on suspension. A new investigative report is more than 100 pages long into the now-suspended officer Sabrina Richardson. Based on the documents, the accusations began last fall in November...
WWL

Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
WDSU

Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend

THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
WWL-TV

1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
WWL-TV

Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus

A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
WAFB

WAFB

