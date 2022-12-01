ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection

Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC

Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC

Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners

Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC

Swindon hospital staff physically hurt in assaults amid rising pressure

Staff at a hospital's emergency department said they have been physically hurt in assaults amid increasing pressures on the NHS. Managers at Swindon's Great Western Hospital said they have noticed "a lot more" attacks and verbal abuse directed at staff. This was being driven by factors such as long wait...
BBC

Gautam Adani: The school dropout's high-risk journey to become Asia's richest man

On the night of 26 November 2008, Gautam Adani, then the 10th richest man in India, was having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai's luxury Taj Mahal Hotel when he saw gunmen barging in, firing in all directions and hurling grenades. Ten heavily armed militants, all Pakistani nationals, had arrived...

