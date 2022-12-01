Read full article on original website
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
ITV could drop news pledge unless ministers offer help against streamers
Leaked government advice says ITV feels prominent channel positioning irrelevant as many bypass live TV
Women behind the lens: ‘I didn’t realise she felt the same way about our friendship’
Photographer Lali Binyatova recalls an emotional moment when she reconnected with a childhood friend after years of separation
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Canada: Hockey star criticises Justin Trudeau over gun law
A new firearms law in Canada is facing pushback from hunters who are worried their weapons might get caught up in the gun control legislation. The concerns were bolstered by NHL star Carey Price, who wrote on Instagram that the law is "unjust". His post follows controversy over a late...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out. Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support. Her...
