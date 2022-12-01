ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Patrick Peterson absolutely blasts Kyler Murray

By Kevin Harrish
 4 days ago
It’s not often you see one player absolutely trashing his former teammate in public, but that’s exactly what we got his week when star Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson gave a brutally honest assessment of former Arizona Cardinals assessment teammate Kyler Murray.

During an appearance on the All Thing Covered podcast this week, Patrick Peterson was discussing whether or not Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would become the scapegoat for the Cardinals’ struggles this season.

“Ain’t no maybe, he will,” Peterson said. “He will be. He will be. And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

The conversation then shifted to whether or not Kyler Murray would stick up for Kingsbury in that situation. To that question, Peterson gave an extremely blunt answer about how he views Murray.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of fact.”

While it’s not exactly shocking that the two didn’t get along and Peterson is certainly entitled to his opinions, it’s definitely not every day you see opinions like this shared so publicly.

It’s a shame that he Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings have already played this year because that game would have had a little more juice to it after these comments.

The Comeback

