Elon Musk says he met with Apple's Tim Cook, issue with Twitter 'resolved'

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

And just like that, the potential conflict between Elon Musk and Apple appears to have been squashed.

The new owner of Twitter tweeted Wednesday that he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook after claiming the tech giant had threatened to remove the social media platform from its App Store.

"Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store," wrote Musk. "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Musk also showed a video of what appears to be Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, thanking Cook for "taking me around."

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AokQF_0jTry2S300
Billionaire Elon Musk is pictured walking during a presentation. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

The meeting follows critical comments from Musk over how much Apple advertises on the platform and the fees it extracts from developers of apps for iPhone, iPad and other products.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter," Musk wrote in a tweet Monday. "Do they hate free speech in America?"

Saying goodbye to Twitter: GM accounts go silent as companies pull ads from Twitter. Musk continues to lose millions

Apple has faced questions before about how much it charges app developers to host their apps on the company's digital marketplace. Both Facebook and Epic Games, which sued Apple after its popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store, have been outspoken against the fees Apple charges.

Most recently, Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, who has long criticized Apple on fees, blasted Apple over its "anticompetitive practices."

"Over and over again @Apple gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers," Ek wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk says he met with Apple's Tim Cook, issue with Twitter 'resolved'

Comments / 1

