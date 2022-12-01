Christian Pulisic reveals extent of pelvic injury, says he 'didn't get hit in the balls'

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic said Thursday that he is “feeling better” after suffering a “pelvic contusion” in the the U.S. men’s national team’s Tuesday win over Iran, but did not commit to playing in Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands.

He also explained what, exactly, a “pelvic contusion” is. After a team spokesman suggested that “it's what it sounds like,” Pulisic said: “No, but at the same time, it's not.”

“Like, I didn't get, like, hit in the balls,” he said with a laugh. Tim Weah and others in the room chuckled as well.

Pulisic suffered the injury while scoring the only goal of the USMNT's must-win game against Iran. He stayed down in the mouth of the goal for minutes while receiving treatment. He returned to the game and gutted out a few minutes until halftime, but winced in pain while he moved gingerly. Head coach Gregg Berhalter later said that Pulisic was feeling some "dizziness." Berhalter removed him from the game, and staff accompanied him to a nearby hospital.

There, Pulisic was diagnosed with the "pelvic contusion." But he FaceTimed with players once they returned to their locker room after a 1-0 win. By the time they'd returned to the team hotel — the luxurious Marsa Malaz Kempinski on The Pearl — Pulisic was there to greet them with a boyish, overjoyed smile. He filmed their arrival on his phone, and embraced Tim Weah and DeAndre Yedlin, among others.

Players said postgame that Pulisic was feeling “OK” and, naturally, was in “good spirits.” The following day, a source told Yahoo Sports that Pulisic was feeling significantly better, but his status remained “day-to-day” and uncertain for Saturday.

There was confidence among the group, though, that their star would be with them.

"I know he'll do anything to play in the next game," U.S. captain Tyler Adams said.

A USMNT spokesman also said that Josh Sargent, who left Tuesday’s game in the second half with an ankle injury, was “day to day.”

If Sargent can’t play, Haji Wright or Jesús Ferreira would likely start in his place up top.

If Pulisic can’t, Brenden Aaronson would be the most analogous replacement on the left wing. Aaronson has started in the past when Pulisic hasn’t been fit — including against Mexico last November in World Cup qualifying — and replaced Pulisic at halftime of Tuesday’s game. Gio Reyna would also be an option, but has only played eight minutes off the bench all tournament.

Pulisic and Sargent will likely remain “day to day” until lineups are announced within 90 minutes of kickoff on Saturday. U.S. Soccer has no incentive to give the Netherlands a jumpstart on preparing as if either player will or won’t start.