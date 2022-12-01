Read full article on original website
Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon
Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Samuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino’s Stance on Marvel Stars: “These Actors Are Movie Stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has a different measure for determining what makes a movie star than his frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino. The actor and producer, who is currently starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson, appeared with the play’s director and his wife LaTanya Jackson on The View Tuesday to promote the historic August Wilson production. During their discussion, the actor was asked about Tarantino’s recent statements on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, in which he argued, as others have, that the MCU doesn’t make movie stars. More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She...
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho team up for sci-fi film Mickey 17: See the first look
After sweeping the 2020 Oscars with Parasite, Bong Joon Ho has set a release date for his follow-up — and he's bringing Robert Pattinson with him. Warner Bros. has finally unveiled a first look at Mickey 17, the director's long-awaited next film. Bong wrote, produced, and directed the film, which is currently in production and stars Pattinson in the title role. The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, and it's scheduled to hit theaters March 29, 2024.
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Elizabeth Banks Reveals How 'Cocaine Bear' Pays Homage to Sam Raimi and John Carpenter
While it might sound like an all-out horror film idea, a bear ingesting an enormous amount of cocaine actually occurred in 1985, and this real-life event served as the basis for the upcoming thriller movie. Titled Cocaine Bear, the feature is directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, who also notably helmed Pitch Perfect 2 and the 2019 version of Charlie's Angel. With Cocaine Bear as her third film working behind the camera, the actress-turned-director shared the inspirations behind the movie, which was not only inspired by true events but was created as an homage to Sam Raimi, for one.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop Join Jeymes Samuel’s ‘Book of Clarence’ (Exclusive)
Jeymes Samuel has added a novel’s worth of actors to The Book of Clarence, his follow-up to his smash feature debut, 2021 Western The Harder They Fall. RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Titans TV star Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste have joined LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy in the production, which hails from Legendary Pictures and began production Monday in Italy.More from The Hollywood ReporterCaleb McLaughlin Reflects on the Racism He Faced From 'Stranger Things' Fans'See How They Run' Review: Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in Lifeless Riff on Agatha ChristieCostume Design Hacks: Making Selena Gomez...
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Sets 2024 Release Date
Bong Joon Ho has set a date to return to theaters. The Academy Award-winning director behind Parasite will open Mickey 17 around the globe on March 29, 2024, Warner Bros. announced Monday. Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, with Bong penning the script based on the book Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Yeun Joining Bong Joon Ho's Warner Bros. Sci-Fi MovieNaomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo Join Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's Sci-Fi Movie'The Batman' Sequel Set With Robert Pattinson and Director Matt Reeves The book, published earlier...
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Centers On Keanu Reeves
John Wick returns for his latest battle in John Wick: Chapter 4, and a new poster for the film is online. Lionsgate released a new piece of key art for the action sequel, which you can check out below with Keanu Reeves’ titular badass looking ready for action. The...
Keanu Reeves Reveals When 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Takes Place
Since the John Wick franchise debuted in 2014, it has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Now the franchise is on an expansion course with the upcoming prequel series, The Continental, and the spinoff movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Ballerina, which is directed by Len Wiseman...
Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.
