thewayneherald.com

Herbert Henry Brader

Herbert Henry Brader, 93, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial with military honors will be in Swaburg.
News Channel Nebraska

Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
kynt1450.com

City of Yankton Employee of the Year

On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk men arrested following party

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska

'Special all by themselves': Belden woman shows off over 600 unique nativities

BELDEN, Neb. – A small town is northeast Nebraska is home to one of the largest collections of nativity scenes in the world. Janice Wobbenhorst got permission to display her nativity scenes at the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden last year, and now she's back for the holiday season this year.
News Channel Nebraska

One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska

Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska

Winside lights up Sunday night

WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community rang in the holiday season Sunday night. The village of Winside counted down the seconds until lighting up its community park, with families in attendance celebrating the start of the Christmas season. Carolers rode throughout the down, while Santa and Mrs. Claus welcomed...
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities issue 41 citations for MIP at Norfolk house party

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over 40 minors were cited by Norfolk Police early Friday morning for alcohol offenses. According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Park for a large party shortly after midnight. Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said many attending the party...
norfolkneradio.com

Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk man

A Norfolk man was arrested after a visit from police turned up drugs inside the residents. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 500 block of South 1st street around 8:20 a.m. on Friday to assist probation officers of a home check. During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs.
siouxlandnews.com

Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
thebestmix1055.com

West Point man faces various charges

Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska teen found

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...

