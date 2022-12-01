Read full article on original website
Norfolk man leaves more than $25,000 to Northeast Community College
A Norfolk man left thousands of dollars to the Northeast Community College in his estate planning.
thewayneherald.com
Herbert Henry Brader
Herbert Henry Brader, 93, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial with military honors will be in Swaburg.
News Channel Nebraska
Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk men arrested following party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer
Benjamin Brahmer during a game.Photo by(Mike Schaefer/247Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.
News Channel Nebraska
'Special all by themselves': Belden woman shows off over 600 unique nativities
BELDEN, Neb. – A small town is northeast Nebraska is home to one of the largest collections of nativity scenes in the world. Janice Wobbenhorst got permission to display her nativity scenes at the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden last year, and now she's back for the holiday season this year.
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk after report of large party
More than 40 minors were cited early Friday after police were called to a "large, loud party."
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska
Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside lights up Sunday night
WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community rang in the holiday season Sunday night. The village of Winside counted down the seconds until lighting up its community park, with families in attendance celebrating the start of the Christmas season. Carolers rode throughout the down, while Santa and Mrs. Claus welcomed...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities issue 41 citations for MIP at Norfolk house party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over 40 minors were cited by Norfolk Police early Friday morning for alcohol offenses. According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Park for a large party shortly after midnight. Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said many attending the party...
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after a visit from police turned up drugs inside the residents. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 500 block of South 1st street around 8:20 a.m. on Friday to assist probation officers of a home check. During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs.
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
