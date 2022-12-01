Read full article on original website
Portugal Manager Fernando Santos Unhappy with Ronaldo's Reaction to Substitution
According to ESPN.com, Portugal manager Fernando Santos is not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted during Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea. After leaving the pitch in the 65th minute, cameras showed Ronaldo appearing to say, “He’s in a rush to sub me.”. The...
Olivier Giroud Becomes France's All-Time Leading Scorer
There was plenty to celebrate in France on Sunday night. Not only did the defending world champions punch their ticket to the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup, but Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as the all-time leading goal scorer in the country’s history. Giroud’s record-setting tally came in...
