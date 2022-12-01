ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivier Giroud Becomes France's All-Time Leading Scorer

There was plenty to celebrate in France on Sunday night. Not only did the defending world champions punch their ticket to the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup, but Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as the all-time leading goal scorer in the country’s history. Giroud’s record-setting tally came in...
