Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector

CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
