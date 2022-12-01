Read full article on original website
NYC middle, high school applications due Monday: 6 things you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to apply for public middle and high school in New York City is Monday, Dec. 5, and there are some changes to the admissions process this year. In September, the city announced a new admissions process that aims to be more family-friendly, transparent...
Lifestyle medicine program coming to NYC hospitals, including on Staten Island
CITY HALL — A new lifestyle medicine program will enter New York City hospitals, including on Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Hospital physicians will have the opportunity to take a series of lifestyle health courses, a subject matter that Adams has made a focal point of his administration, and that he said is lacking in the nation’s medical schools.
‘When does it end?’: MTA, Hochul slammed for proposed fare and toll increases
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An MTA proposal that would make traveling around New York City more expensive for transit riders and drivers is under fire from two of the borough’s elected officials. On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) gathered at...
Devout CUNY supporters honored at College of Staten Island’s Celestial Ball fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Country Club’s Ballroom was the scene of the College of Staten Island’s biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night. The annual Celestial ball amassed over 130 attendees, all of whom gathered to support the Staten Island Campus located in Willowbrook. The...
Frozen raspberries sold in 9 states, including New York, are recalled
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Frozen raspberries sold by James Farm are being recalled due to the potential for the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of 10-pound James Farm frozen raspberries...
REAL ID: Deadline for new air travel requirement delayed to 2025
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- American travelers who have not obtained their REAL ID’s yet can breathe a sigh of relief now that two more years have been tacked onto the requirement deadline. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that it extended the full enforcement date...
Borough president partners with GRACE Foundation to clean up Stapleton waterfront; new pastor installed at New Dorp Moravian Church | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As part of his ongoing efforts to clean up Staten Island, Borough President Vito Fossella’s Clean Team and the GRACE Foundation of New York’s participants removed 27 bags of litter and debris from a portion of Front Street in Stapleton. The GRACE Foundation,...
Staten Island Railway running with delays after mechanical problem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The Staten Island Railway is running with delays Monday night, the MTA said. Tottenville-bound trains are operating with delays after the agency removed a train with a mechanical problem, according to an alert issued at 8:05 p.m. The removed train was taken out of service from...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector
CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
His granddad dug ditches on Staten Island. He became its borough president. A visit with Ralph J. Lamberti.
He managed the staffs of a prison, a hospital, the Department of Motor Vehicles and even the local district of the Boy Scouts of America. It seems no job was too big or too small for this career civil servant with West Brighton roots whose style was to dig in and take charge.
New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders have waited for years – across more than a decade that has spanned the term-limited services of mayors, city councilmembers and borough presidents – and now, finally, there is a bona fide design for the replacement of the beloved, defunct Cromwell Recreational Center. Not just a...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service on Sunday evening
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Sunday, Dec. 4. From St. George and Whitehall ferry terminals, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 30 minutes on Sundays.
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
Woman pleads guilty to $400K NYC pandemic hotel room COVID con: Report
A Brooklyn woman who ripped off the city of New York by selling what should have been free hotel rooms in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have her getaway from home. Chanette Lewis, 31, admitted to scamming city programs out of more than $400,000, according to NBC...
‘Drag Story Hour’ at Staten Island Children’s Museum proceeds despite protest led by Artist Scott LoBaido
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protestors had their say Saturday in Livingston opposing a “Drag Story Hour” at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, but their jeers had little effect. In fact, the event’s organizer, Yun-Hee Proffit, said the protest, led by local artist Scott LoBaido, achieved the...
