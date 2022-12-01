Police officer taken to hospital after I-75 crash, authorities say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital after police said the officer was involved in a car accident Thursday.

The crash happened on I-75 near Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Atlanta Police said the officer was alert, conscious, and breathing when taken to the hospital.

The incident shut down all lanes of I-75 NB. Some lanes have since reopened.

Officials have not said if there were other people injured in the crash.

