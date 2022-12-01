Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Sentencing hearing for murder suspect
TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
YAHOO!
Crips gang member gets 130-month sentence on gun, drug charges
Dec. 4—COLUMBUS — A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking. Bobby Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison to be...
WHIO Dayton
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
WHIO Dayton
Man sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON — A man convicted of shooting at multiple people and killing one on Thanksgiving Day will spend time in prison. D’Maughn Davion Moore, 27, was sentenced to serve at least 42 years after a shooting that took place on Nov. 28 2019. Last month, a jury found...
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
YAHOO!
Harrison Twp. woman argues self-defense, found not guilty in deadly Dayton shooting
Dec. 5—A Harrison Twp. woman accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring a second in Dayton last December was found not guilty. The case against 36-year-old Georgia Jackson was dismissed and she's been released from jail, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. She was indicted in August on two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Former Wapak utility clerk charged with theft, tampering
WAPAKONETA — A former Wapakoneta utility clerk has been indicted on 15 felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of more than $150,000 from the city, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office and the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office jointly announced Friday that Christine...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Prosecutor reflects on 37 years in the courtroom
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - "You don't do it for the money, you do it for the victims", that coming from Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick. Waldick speaking to the Allen County Republican Party about his years in the courtroom. He will be taking a seat on the bench of the 3rd District Court of Appeals that he was elected to in November. Friday he shared memories from early in his 37-year career as he learned the ropes and commented on some of the cases that hit him to his core. The Leland Avenue firebombing, the Eureka street shootings, and the Wangler case among others. He says cases take a long time to prepare for court and in that time bonds can form with the victims and their families.
Bond raised for accused drug trafficker
LIMA — The bond for a Lima man charged with ten drug-related crimes among others was reinstated with stricter conditions after a hearing on Thursday. Travon Thomas, 35, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking and having guns while under disability from April 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Court TV
Man who decapitated wife loses appeal for release from court supervision
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCPO) — An appeals court agreed with the ruling by a Butler County judge that a man who committed one of the county’s most notorious crimes but was found not guilty by reason of insanity will continue his required court control 32 years after decapitating his wife.
wktn.com
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Arson suspect to go to trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the June 2020 fire of a Shawnee Township home will face a jury in January after a judge denied his request to fire his lawyer. Jason Raines, 53, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated arson with co-defendant Timothy Messer, 65. Raines said on Friday he has not had as much communication with defense attorney Kirk McVay as he would like.
Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Baby dies of fentanyl overdose; three charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
Comments / 1