Herbert Henry Brader, 93, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial with military honors will be in Swaburg.

13 HOURS AGO