This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
This vote sets Georgia's course for the next 6 years
“We are doing our best to promote the vote,” says Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP. Rose says the organization is doing everything it can “to make some noise” about how important Tuesday’s Runoff Election is.
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control's Coach K Is Now Part Owner Of Bojangles
Quality Control Music‘s co-founder Coach K is upping his business portfolio as one of the new owners of Bojangles, one of the south’s most popular restaurant chains. Coach K (real name Kevin Lee) and Warner Records music executive Mel Carter are part owners of Melanbo, which has struck up a development agreement with the food franchise, making their company the largest Black-owned franchise within Bojangles.
Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Henry County Daily Herald
JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited Saturday's game with an apparent left knee injury and will not return according to the PA announcer in the press box of Mercedes Benz Stadium. McConkey is the leading receiver for this Georgia football team and has been replaced by a combination of Dillon...
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Brent Key named Georgia Tech Head Coach
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has made it official. Hewitt-Trussville graduate and area native Brent Key is now the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 28, just three days after the Yellow Jackets completed the 2022 season. Key, who took over as […]
The Citizen Online
Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes
On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
wabe.org
Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved
This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
T.I. Explains Why It Took 3 Years To Open Trap City Cafe In Atlanta
T.I. explains why it took three years to open his new Atlanta restaurant, Trap City Cafe, which is next to the Trap Museum.
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game
The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director
Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
Albany Herald
UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury
Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. McConkey caught a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett and came up limping after he was dragged down on the left sideline by 2 LSU defenders. He would not return for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline in street clothes for the 2nd half.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
