DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals chasing shortstop and what that would mean
SAN DIEGO — One MLB insider is saying that the St. Louis Cardinals “are active in the free agent shortstop market,” meaning the Cardinals could be looking at one of the three top-tier names at the position as a way to infuse some offense into the lineup.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 14 (Pickett is Coming Along and Tomlin Keeps Winning)
I’ve made fun of Mike Tomlin’s record of never having a losing season as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he might do it again. After a 2-6 start, the Steelers are 5-7 and winners of two-straight. They’re already through the hardest part of their schedule and now, the Baltimore Ravens might not have their quarterback for at least one of their two upcoming matchups. Baltimore is 8-4 after a last second touchdown by Tyler Huntley to beat Denver 10-9 last week, but they’re vulnerable as long as Lamar Jackson is out.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
The one glaring issue with Commanders-NY Giants being flexed to primetime
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants playing to a tie Sunday at the meadowlands means both teams have everything to play for in the Week 15 rematch at FedEx Field. If the season ended today, Washington would be out of the playoffs due to New York and Seattle owning a better winning percentage.
Peyton and Eli Manning to coach 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Peyton and Eli Manning revealed during Monday Night Football that they will be the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The NFL Pro Bowl has been a heavily scrutinized event over the years, due in part to the play on the field. Back in September, the NFL announced that they would move on from the tackle game and instead implement a week-long event that features skill competitions and a flag football game among the AFC and NFC’s top stars.
Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffers health episode on-air
Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffered a scary health episode on-air on Monday, and he’s reportedly doing okay after medical attention. Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun raised many concerns after suffering a scary health episode on-air during Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily, multiple reports have shared that he’s doing okay with the most recent stating he was treated for dehydration.
