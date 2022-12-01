ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 14 (Pickett is Coming Along and Tomlin Keeps Winning)

I’ve made fun of Mike Tomlin’s record of never having a losing season as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he might do it again. After a 2-6 start, the Steelers are 5-7 and winners of two-straight. They’re already through the hardest part of their schedule and now, the Baltimore Ravens might not have their quarterback for at least one of their two upcoming matchups. Baltimore is 8-4 after a last second touchdown by Tyler Huntley to beat Denver 10-9 last week, but they’re vulnerable as long as Lamar Jackson is out.
The one glaring issue with Commanders-NY Giants being flexed to primetime

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants playing to a tie Sunday at the meadowlands means both teams have everything to play for in the Week 15 rematch at FedEx Field. If the season ended today, Washington would be out of the playoffs due to New York and Seattle owning a better winning percentage.
Peyton and Eli Manning to coach 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Peyton and Eli Manning revealed during Monday Night Football that they will be the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The NFL Pro Bowl has been a heavily scrutinized event over the years, due in part to the play on the field. Back in September, the NFL announced that they would move on from the tackle game and instead implement a week-long event that features skill competitions and a flag football game among the AFC and NFC’s top stars.
Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffers health episode on-air

Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffered a scary health episode on-air on Monday, and he’s reportedly doing okay after medical attention. Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun raised many concerns after suffering a scary health episode on-air during Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily, multiple reports have shared that he’s doing okay with the most recent stating he was treated for dehydration.
