I’ve made fun of Mike Tomlin’s record of never having a losing season as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he might do it again. After a 2-6 start, the Steelers are 5-7 and winners of two-straight. They’re already through the hardest part of their schedule and now, the Baltimore Ravens might not have their quarterback for at least one of their two upcoming matchups. Baltimore is 8-4 after a last second touchdown by Tyler Huntley to beat Denver 10-9 last week, but they’re vulnerable as long as Lamar Jackson is out.

2 HOURS AGO