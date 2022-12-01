Read full article on original website
Mini-budget an ‘international embarrassment’ says NatWest boss
UK’s reputation ‘scarred’, Howard Davies tells staff, as he also warns of government plans to boost competitiveness
ITV could drop news pledge unless ministers offer help against streamers
Leaked government advice says ITV feels prominent channel positioning irrelevant as many bypass live TV
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
MRN Presented With the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, International Trade
MILTON KEYNES, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Medical Research Network, a leading Clinical Trial Organization, was presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, International Trade at a company meeting last night. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005370/en/ The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire (left) and MRN CEO Stuart Redding (right) with the official Queen’s Award Grant of Appointment (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
The rise and fall of Wirecard
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Payments company Wirecard collapsed in 2020 in Germany's biggest post-war fraud scandal. A trial will start in Munich on Thursday, with former Chief Executive Markus Braun facing charges. Braun denies wrongdoing.
High cost of infant formula putting babies in danger, UK charities warn
Vulnerable families resorting to watered down formula or unsuitable food such as porridge, say campaigners
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005604/en/ Alpian, Switzerland’s first private digital bank, selects Napier Continuum for financial crime compliance (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Is your business ready to breakthrough?
The ways in which a business creates and maintains its culture are changing. Previously, a business’s culture may have centered around its office (opens in new tab), but in today’s do-anything, from-anywhere economy, this approach is no longer fit for purpose. Today, a culture is less about location, rather it is a refocus on a set of shared values and standards that put people and performance front and center. Business success depends on it.
TechRadar
Why a faff-free DaaS technology solution is the key to business success
Growing a business is never easy, and with a host of challenges facing companies of all sizes across multiple industries, you need to look at ways to help your business stand out from the crowd. For starters, staying flexible is a great idea in business, whether that's in your working...
TechRadar
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
TechRadar
Building the modern web with headless CMS
Websites have come a long way since the first page (opens in new tab) was created in 1989 at CERN by Tim Berners-Lee. Rather than simple information and links to other pages, today’s websites can deliver rich content experiences to users that are the equivalent of native applications. Of course, building and running those pages has become more complex.
TechRadar
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
TechRadar
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
TechRadar
CES 2023 and car tech: Separating the hype from reality
From self-driving cars to autonomous taxis to ... boats? What's next in transportation at CES 2023. Las Vegas is famous for broadcasting the sound of happy gamblers through casino speakers, suggesting that there’s a party of fun-loving folks just around the corner. But there’s something different in the air at CES, the enormous consumer technology event that takes place every January in Las Vegas: hype. And the challenge anyone faces in separating the hope from the hard truth – is that a lot of this stuff isn’t real.
TechRadar
Which antivirus software works with Malwarebytes?
Malwarebytes free is one of the top malware removal tools. It is superb at finding threats already on your computer. and even gathers up brand-new threats that antivirus software doesn't recognize or misses. A lot of antivirus solutions don't allow more than one solution to be installed or run together...
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online, A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort
This season has seen the Rickest Rick really mellow: being prepared to sacrifice himself for cosmic dinosaurs and saving Jerry from a fortune cookie-shaped fate worse than death. Now the more ‘evolved’ Rick is trying to prevent Morty from enlisting with a group of Arthurian knights. We explain below how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online now and from anywhere.
TechRadar
IBM says it is hiking storage prices across the world
IBM has announced price increases for a wide variety of its storage products, which are set to take effect from 2023 onwards. Customers in the UK, Canada, Japan, much of Mainland Europe, and many parts of North Africa and the Caribbean are expected to see cost increases, however US users may be unaffected.
TechRadar
Devious new malware poses as ransomware to wipe Russian court data
Public organizations in Russia, including mayoral offices and courts, are being targeted by a brand new and quite devious malware variant. CryWiper poses as ransomware, trying to extort a little money out of the victims (0.5 bitcoin, or roughly $9,000 at press time), but its goal is not to get paid - it’s to destroy all the files found on the infected endpoint.
TechRadar
Meta facing lawsuit over reported tax sharing scandal
Meta has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly infringing upon users' right to privacy by collecting data from users of popular third-party tax software. The filing relates to recent allegations that online tax software tools such as H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer used the company's "Meta Pixel", a piece of javascript code, to send information such as names, email addresses, income information, student loan data, and refund amounts back to Meta.
