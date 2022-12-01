From self-driving cars to autonomous taxis to ... boats? What's next in transportation at CES 2023. Las Vegas is famous for broadcasting the sound of happy gamblers through casino speakers, suggesting that there’s a party of fun-loving folks just around the corner. But there’s something different in the air at CES, the enormous consumer technology event that takes place every January in Las Vegas: hype. And the challenge anyone faces in separating the hope from the hard truth – is that a lot of this stuff isn’t real.

