ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Report: Maine permits 'equity theft' from homeowners

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VSgD_0jTrtH0000

(The Center Square) – Maine is among a handful of states that allow local governments and investors to "steal" equity from homeowners who have fallen behind on their property taxes, according to a new report.

The report by the nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation found that Maine and 11 other states, plus Washington, D.C., have laws on the books that allow local governments or private investors to take more than what is owed from homeowners who are facing default on their property taxes.

The report also highlighted that at least 10 of the states – which besides Maine include New York, New Jersey and Illinois – have protections for home equity in the foreclosure process, but also have loopholes on the books allowing governments or private entities "to seize excess equity value that should belong to the homeowner."

Angela Erickson, Pacific Legal's strategic research director and co-author of the report, said those laws in Maine and elsewhere have allowed local government officials to take homes that "have been in families for generations" and "leave some people homeless over tax debts that amount to less than 1% of their property’s value."

"Home equity theft is robbing thousands of people of their homes and all the equity they’ve built," she said. "A system that allows governments and private investors to take more than what is owed creates a perverse incentive to work against the homeowner – not with the homeowner – to get the tax debt paid."

In Maine, local governments are allowed to foreclose and sell tax-delinquent properties when the redemption period expires, or 18 months after the government files a tax lien.

Most U.S. states have similar laws. But some states, including Maine, allow the local governments to keep the surplus proceeds from tax foreclosure, the group said.

The report found that from 2014 to 2021, about 43 Maine homeowners were victims of home equity theft, totaling $4 million in value. On average, the state's homeowners lost $167,000, or 88%, of their home equity, the group said.

Maine also has a homestead exemption law that allows homeowners 65 and older to claim the surplus from tax sales if they reside in Maine full time, but the foundation pointed out that not everyone qualifies for those benefits.

Among the report's findings:

• Homeowners in the dozen states collectively lost more than $777 million in savings on more than 5,600 homes based on their market value, above what they owed in tax debt.

• On average, homeowners in those states lost 86% of their equity.

• Local governments, which often sell properties for a fraction of market value, collected $26 million more than they were owed on about 1,300 homes.

• Private investors collected an estimated $250 million more than they were owed on about 2,600 homes.

The legal foundation has filed several petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court asking justices to take up lawsuits filed by clients who have suffered from "unjust" home equity theft.

Comments / 160

james tomasik
3d ago

honestly, the amount of taxation on the American people is a true testiment of the government treason and ridiculous over spending and embezzling by the elected officials and abusers of power.

Reply(14)
175
Amanda Tripp
2d ago

wow....so they call it equity now when the rich literally steals from the poor....and the government allows ans even encourages it. this is wrong on sooo many levels.

Reply(7)
77
Ronnie Bryant
2d ago

the American dream has been turned into a nightmare.isnt this one of the reasons for the Revolution,,,??? TAXES!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
58
Related
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
R.A. Heim

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
MAINE STATE
The Herald News

States that collect the most in property taxes

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
R.A. Heim

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy