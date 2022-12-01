Read full article on original website
Related
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
B12 deficiency is a common health problem that affects an estimated 6% to 20% of the U.S. population.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Recognizing the signs of heart attack symptom most people ignore
According to doctors, this is the number one heart attack symptom most people ignore: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths. And as reported by the World Health Organization, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these occur early in patients under the age of 70. Therefore, knowing the signs of a heart attack, especially the more subtle ones, is one of the best ways to prevent a sudden heart attack.
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
High cost of infant formula putting babies in danger, UK charities warn
Vulnerable families resorting to watered down formula or unsuitable food such as porridge, say campaigners
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause bladder pain?
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus. With bladder endometriosis, this tissue grows inside or on the surface of the bladder. Bladder endometriosis can cause bladder pain. This article will look at the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder endometriosis. It will...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Medical News Today
Can smoking cause heart failure?
Smoking can cause heart disease and is a risk factor for heart failure. Current and former smokers have roughly double the risk of heart failure of people who have never smoked. The information above comes from a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Smoking can...
BBC
South West police target drug use in night-time economy
Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
Medical News Today
Persistent asthma may cause buildup of artery plaque, raising heart disease risk
Asthma is a lung condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the small airways. A recent study found that people with persistent asthma had higher levels of inflammation and more artery plaque than those without asthma. The findings suggest that people with persistent asthma may be at higher risk of...
Half a million vulnerable households miss out on help with energy bills
Exclusive: Labour says ministers have been told repeatedly that people with prepayment meters are not getting enough support
Medical News Today
Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Blood Thinners: The Complete Guide
Blood thinners are medications that help prevent blood clots or curtail the further growth of existing ones (via WebMD). Blood clots are a natural part of the body's healing process, which usually form at the location of an injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, when large clots form in your bloodstream, they can get stuck in smaller blood vessels, blocking blood flow to essential organs. This can leave you susceptible to life-threatening complications. To prevent any clots, blood thinners are needed. These drugs are available orally in pill form or intravenously — meaning you can get this medication through your veins (via Healthline).
Comments / 0