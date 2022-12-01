ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Smartlifeinfo

Recognizing the signs of heart attack symptom most people ignore

According to doctors, this is the number one heart attack symptom most people ignore: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths. And as reported by the World Health Organization, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these occur early in patients under the age of 70. Therefore, knowing the signs of a heart attack, especially the more subtle ones, is one of the best ways to prevent a sudden heart attack.
cohaitungchi.com

Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?

Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
Healthline

Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs

Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
HealthDay

Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide

Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
Medical News Today

What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
Medical News Today

Can endometriosis cause bladder pain?

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus. With bladder endometriosis, this tissue grows inside or on the surface of the bladder. Bladder endometriosis can cause bladder pain. This article will look at the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder endometriosis. It will...
Medical News Today

Can smoking cause heart failure?

Smoking can cause heart disease and is a risk factor for heart failure. Current and former smokers have roughly double the risk of heart failure of people who have never smoked. The information above comes from a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Smoking can...
BBC

South West police target drug use in night-time economy

Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
Medical News Today

Persistent asthma may cause buildup of artery plaque, raising heart disease risk

Asthma is a lung condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the small airways. A recent study found that people with persistent asthma had higher levels of inflammation and more artery plaque than those without asthma. The findings suggest that people with persistent asthma may be at higher risk of...
Medical News Today

Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
cohaitungchi.com

Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure

For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Health Digest

Blood Thinners: The Complete Guide

Blood thinners are medications that help prevent blood clots or curtail the further growth of existing ones (via WebMD). Blood clots are a natural part of the body's healing process, which usually form at the location of an injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, when large clots form in your bloodstream, they can get stuck in smaller blood vessels, blocking blood flow to essential organs. This can leave you susceptible to life-threatening complications. To prevent any clots, blood thinners are needed. These drugs are available orally in pill form or intravenously — meaning you can get this medication through your veins (via Healthline).

