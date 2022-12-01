ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW driver traveling wrong way crashes into, kills victim in Orlando, FHP says

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into a BMW in Orange County.

FHP troopers said the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. Thursday morning on the eastbound lanes of State Road 520 in Orlando.

Officials said the driver of a 2006 BMW 650i was traveling the wrong way on SR-520 and colliding with a motorcycle rider.

The motorcycle rider flew off the vehicle and was dead at the scene.

FHP and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the BMW driver, who ran away, on foot, from the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to confirm the identification of the deceased victim.

