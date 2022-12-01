ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
RCPD: Manhattan Cross Country Club trailer, equipment stolen

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3600 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Manhattan Cross Country Club reported their 2013 white enclosed 5 x...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake

NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Woman lost $800 in alleged gift card scam

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 2900 block of Princeton Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Community First Bank and a 50-year-old woman reported she...
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70

SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
Two Longtime rural firefighters are honored

Two longtime Geary County rural firefighters are retiring. Cliff White and Mike Asbury were honored during the annual appreciation banquet for rural fighters. Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges noted that White is retiring after 35 years and Asbury after 22 years.
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home

TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
Black History Trail of Geary County Receives Humanities Kansas Grant

TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $9,610 to the Black History Trail of Geary County, Inc., in Junction City to support the first phase of an outdoor signage project that will educate citizens and visitors about the history of Black residents of Geary County. Jo Bogan serves as project director.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam

Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
Building resilience in a community

MANHATTAN, Kan. — When disaster strikes, people who are most directly impacted turn to the helpers to begin the recovery process. Often, recovery takes years. In terms of disaster, the COVID-19 pandemic created a ripple effect that many people are continuing to process, said Elaine Johannes, the Kansas Health Foundation’s Distinguished Professor of Community Health at Kansas State University.
Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
Tour of Homes will be Saturday at Fort Riley

Saturday is the day for the 39th annual Tour of Homes at Fort Riley which will feature 12 historic homes and two chapels. The location of the tour is the Historic Main Post at Fort Riley. Self-guided tours begin at the Custer House from 3 to 7 p.m. You can...
From Ghana to Aggieville: An unlikely journey to K-State football

When Kofi Boye-Doe and his family emigrated from Ghana to the United States in 2003, there were two connections he would’ve never imagined making in his new country: American football and the Kansas State Wildcats. But 19 years later, his youngest son, born in a country where soccer is...
K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.
