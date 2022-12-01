Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; cost of Christmas dinner jumps 9% – business live
Drinks sales up 50% at England’s first two World Cup games, reports Marston’s…. while Christmas dinners will cost 9% more than last year according to Kantar
CoinTelegraph
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
New candidates emerge as Australia search answers for who after Nathan Lyon?
Steve O'Keefe reckons they are in their "best place ever to go to India"; Todd Murphy impresses Nathan Lyon
CoinTelegraph
To the Moon: WOW Summit launched its European chapter in November
WOW Summit continues to travel worldwide, uniting the greatest Web3 minds in different locations. On Nov. 1 through 3, WOW Summit welcomed the global community for its third edition in Lisbon, launching its chapter in Europe. Renowned speakers, funds, investors, CEOs, influencer, and crypto enthusiasts gathered for the hottest discussions, keynotes and fireside chats, a startup pitching competition and high-class networking at a premier venue — SUD Lisboa.
Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades
HAVANA (Reuters) - Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.
Comments / 0