Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: POST TIME. This Maryland-bred son of Frosted improved to 3-for-3 lifetime on Saturday with a dominant win in the Maryland Juvenile Stakes. He drafted in last place early on under regular rider Eric Camacho, while Maryland Million Nursery winner Johnyz From Albany set the early pace. As they rounded the turn, Post Time made his move to the front under minimal urging from Camacho, and powered away to win by 3 3/4 lengths. He ran seven furlongs over a muddy track in 1:23.98 for his first career stakes win. He’s owned by Hillwood Stable LLC and trained by Brittany Russell.

18 HOURS AGO