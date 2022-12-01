ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report

Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
The Associated Press

Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005604/en/ Alpian, Switzerland’s first private digital bank, selects Napier Continuum for financial crime compliance (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph

How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?

No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
CoinTelegraph

Will Grayscale be the next FTX?

On Nov. 18, Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) fund, released a statement detailing the security of its digital assets products and affirming that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers. “Due to recent events, investors are understandably inquiring deeper into their...
CoinTelegraph

Alameda Research invested $1.15B in crypto miner Genesis Digital: Report

Crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets was the biggest venture investment made by Alameda Research, FTX's sister company and in the center of the exchange's bankruptcy. Documents disclosed by Bloomberg on Dec. 3 show that Genesis Digital raised $1.15 billion from Alameda in less than nine months. The capital infusion...
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik Buterin discusses his excitement for the future of Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin says that money, blockchain identities, decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and hybrid applications are the top developments he is excited about in the Ethereum ecosystem. In a Dec. 5 blog post, the Ethereum co-founder describes his experience of using Ether (ETH) as a means of payment in a cafe in Argentina:
CoinTelegraph

Malta prepares to revise regulatory treatment of NFTs

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is currently reviewing requests to revise the “regulatory treatment” of nonfungible tokens within its Virtual Financial Assets framework. Under the current regulatory framework, NFTs are included within the scope of the Virtual Financial Assets Act, which also includes virtual tokens, virtual financial...
CoinTelegraph

Brazilian crypto industry gets regulatory clarity amid global uncertainty

As the global crypto community is still licking its wounds from the FTX collapse, a liquidity crisis continues to spread around centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) alike. It is soon to be decided whether the coming regulation triggered by FTX’s bankruptcy will bring a silver lining to crypto.
CoinTelegraph

SEBA Bank partners with HashKey for institutional crypto adoption

With the crypto winter slowing down developments within the space, two digital asset-focused firms will work together to speed up digital asset adoption for institutions. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, crypto-focused company SEBA Bank said that it formed a partnership with the financial services firm HashKey Group to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland.
CoinTelegraph

Pakistan launches new laws to expedite CBDC launch by 2025

Regulators worldwide see central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as a way to enhance fiat capabilities by inheriting the financial prowess of technologies that power cryptocurrencies. Pakistan joined this list by announcing new regulations to ensure the launch of an in-house CBDC by 2025. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) signed...
CoinTelegraph

Maple Finance cuts ties with Orthogonal Trading over alleged misrepresentation of finances

Blockchain-based institutional capital marketplace Maple Finance announced on Dec. 5 that it plans to cut all ties with Orthogonal Trading due to the alleged misrepresentation of finances following the collapse of FTX. According to Maple Finance, the decision was made because Orthogonal Trading misrepresented its finances over the previous four...
CoinTelegraph

USDC issuer Circle terminates SPAC merger with Concord

Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), announced the mutual termination of its proposed merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition on Dec. 5. The deal was announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion and was then amended in February 2022 when Circle’s valuation ballooned to $9 billion. USDC is currently the second-largest stablecoin in circulation, with a market capitalization of $43 billion.
CoinTelegraph

US consumer watchdog probes crypto firms over deceptive ads

Several crypto firms are facing a probe from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over possible deceptive or misleading advertisements relating to cryptocurrencies. According to a Dec. 6 report from Bloomberg, FTC spokeswoman Juliana Gruenwald said the watchdog is investigating “several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets.”
CoinTelegraph

Finally. Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum.

The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
CoinTelegraph

Bitget shares Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves to enhance transparency

Users' assets safeguarded with at least 1:1 reserve ratio. Seychelles, Dec 5, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces today that it is launching its Proof of Reserves Page, which will demonstrate to users that we are a full-reserve exchange, as supported by its Proof of Reserves ("PoR"), using the cryptographic-audited Merkle tree method, and that users' assets stored on the platform are safeguarded.
CoinTelegraph

‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...

