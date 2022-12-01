Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report
Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005604/en/ Alpian, Switzerland’s first private digital bank, selects Napier Continuum for financial crime compliance (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
CoinTelegraph
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
CoinTelegraph
Will Grayscale be the next FTX?
On Nov. 18, Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) fund, released a statement detailing the security of its digital assets products and affirming that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers. “Due to recent events, investors are understandably inquiring deeper into their...
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research invested $1.15B in crypto miner Genesis Digital: Report
Crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets was the biggest venture investment made by Alameda Research, FTX's sister company and in the center of the exchange's bankruptcy. Documents disclosed by Bloomberg on Dec. 3 show that Genesis Digital raised $1.15 billion from Alameda in less than nine months. The capital infusion...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin discusses his excitement for the future of Ethereum
Vitalik Buterin says that money, blockchain identities, decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and hybrid applications are the top developments he is excited about in the Ethereum ecosystem. In a Dec. 5 blog post, the Ethereum co-founder describes his experience of using Ether (ETH) as a means of payment in a cafe in Argentina:
CoinTelegraph
Malta prepares to revise regulatory treatment of NFTs
The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is currently reviewing requests to revise the “regulatory treatment” of nonfungible tokens within its Virtual Financial Assets framework. Under the current regulatory framework, NFTs are included within the scope of the Virtual Financial Assets Act, which also includes virtual tokens, virtual financial...
CoinTelegraph
Brazilian crypto industry gets regulatory clarity amid global uncertainty
As the global crypto community is still licking its wounds from the FTX collapse, a liquidity crisis continues to spread around centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) alike. It is soon to be decided whether the coming regulation triggered by FTX’s bankruptcy will bring a silver lining to crypto.
CoinTelegraph
SEBA Bank partners with HashKey for institutional crypto adoption
With the crypto winter slowing down developments within the space, two digital asset-focused firms will work together to speed up digital asset adoption for institutions. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, crypto-focused company SEBA Bank said that it formed a partnership with the financial services firm HashKey Group to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland.
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
CoinTelegraph
Pakistan launches new laws to expedite CBDC launch by 2025
Regulators worldwide see central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as a way to enhance fiat capabilities by inheriting the financial prowess of technologies that power cryptocurrencies. Pakistan joined this list by announcing new regulations to ensure the launch of an in-house CBDC by 2025. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) signed...
CoinTelegraph
Maple Finance cuts ties with Orthogonal Trading over alleged misrepresentation of finances
Blockchain-based institutional capital marketplace Maple Finance announced on Dec. 5 that it plans to cut all ties with Orthogonal Trading due to the alleged misrepresentation of finances following the collapse of FTX. According to Maple Finance, the decision was made because Orthogonal Trading misrepresented its finances over the previous four...
CoinTelegraph
USDC issuer Circle terminates SPAC merger with Concord
Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), announced the mutual termination of its proposed merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition on Dec. 5. The deal was announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion and was then amended in February 2022 when Circle’s valuation ballooned to $9 billion. USDC is currently the second-largest stablecoin in circulation, with a market capitalization of $43 billion.
CoinTelegraph
US consumer watchdog probes crypto firms over deceptive ads
Several crypto firms are facing a probe from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over possible deceptive or misleading advertisements relating to cryptocurrencies. According to a Dec. 6 report from Bloomberg, FTC spokeswoman Juliana Gruenwald said the watchdog is investigating “several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets.”
CoinTelegraph
Finally. Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum.
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
Mini-budget an ‘international embarrassment’ says NatWest boss
UK’s reputation ‘scarred’, Howard Davies tells staff, as he also warns of government plans to boost competitiveness
CoinTelegraph
Bitget shares Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves to enhance transparency
Users' assets safeguarded with at least 1:1 reserve ratio. Seychelles, Dec 5, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces today that it is launching its Proof of Reserves Page, which will demonstrate to users that we are a full-reserve exchange, as supported by its Proof of Reserves ("PoR"), using the cryptographic-audited Merkle tree method, and that users' assets stored on the platform are safeguarded.
CoinTelegraph
‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...
Comments / 0