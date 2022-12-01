Read full article on original website
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums
Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
‘The Last Waltz': Where Are They Now?
There is a word of sage advice at the very beginning of The Last Waltz: "This film should be played loud." The Martin Scorcese movie documented the Band's final five-man show on Nov. 25, 1976 at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. They'd established themselves as one of America's premier groups over 15 years of music making — first as the backing band for Ronnie Hawkins, then Bob Dylan, then through their own catalog of albums. But their future now was uncertain.
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Ringo Starr Selling Life-Size Replicas of His Hand
Ringo Starr has announced the sale of limited-edition life-size replicas of his hand, with prices starting at $2,000. The Beatles icon cut a deal with Julien’s Auctions to sell the figures, which are available in signed bronze and stainless steel editions, bearing the legend “Peace & Love,” and come in a presentation case with a certificate of authenticity. Only 250 of each version will be made available. While the bronze edition is $2,000, the steel version costs $5,000 – although shipping is included in both deals.
Can You Guess Who Is Headlining the Inaugural ‘World Is a Vampire’ Festival?
The inaugural edition of a new rock music festival in Mexico called "The World Is a Vampire" was announced earlier this week (Nov. 23). Can you guess what band is headlining the spring 2023 fest in Mexico City? It happens on March 4, 2023, at the capital's Foro Sol stadium.
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Neil Young Now Says Retirement ‘Could Happen’
Neil Young admits that he might slow down one day, but for now he’s doubling down on the idea of creating a sustainable tour. Retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility,” Young, 77, tells the New Yorker. “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”
