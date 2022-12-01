ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘dating in the open’ after locking social media accounts

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Good morning, Cupid.

The relationship between “Good Morning America” co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes didn’t start until after the journalists “both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” a source told People .

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, promptly went dark on Instagram after their romance was first reported on Wednesday, with photos of them getting cozy, despite the insider insisting there was no funny business in regards to their marriages.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated,” said the source.

Another coincidence? Both Robach and Holmes tied the knot in 2010 — to “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue and lawyer Marilee Fiebig, respectively.

Noting that the “relationship didn’t start until after” each couple split up, the source said Robach has “got nothing to hide” and that both she and Holmes “felt very comfortable dating in the open” following their break-ups.

“Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything,” insisted the insider.

Even if the couple didn’t become official until after their marriages were behind them, the grapevine speculated about a romance between the pair long before.

“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” another insider told People, after the photos came to light, noting the evident “mutual affection” between the two.

“But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married,” that source noted.

Related
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off air by ABC News chiefs during affair scandal

“GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off the air amid their bombshell affair scandal. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Monday during an internal call that the pair would not host their daily 1 p.m. show. Godwin told staffers on the call that the alleged affair had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.” She said, “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out.” Godwin added that while Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out...
Daily News

Britney Spears says baby sis Jamie Lynn is ‘my heart’ months after bitter public feud

Are things still toxic? Britney Spears used her 41st birthday Friday as an opportunity to send a tender message to baby sister Jamie Lynn, just months after calling her out for her alleged role in the “Toxic” singer’s oppressive conservatorship. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” Britney captioned two photos of Jamie Lynn on Instagram. “Congratulations on being so ...
Daily News

Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy rumor while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

There’s a baby on the way for Keke Palmer. The actress confirmed her first pregnancy during her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” by opening her jacket to reveal her bare baby bump. “There’s some rumors going around,” Palmer said on Saturday’s episode. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby. Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight. I am!” The reveal ...
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
Page Six

Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Daily News

‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries reveals release date, new trailer: ‘No one knows the full truth’

The “Harry & Meghan” documentary series is right around the corner. Netflix plans to release the first three episodes Thursday in a six-part project promising to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s complicated story like never before, the streaming service announced Monday. An official trailer out Monday teases the scrutiny Meghan faced after marrying into the British royal family. “No one ...
The Independent

Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
Daily News

Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ actor and longtime star, dead at 90

Bob McGrath, an original “Sesame Street” cast member who appeared on the children’s show for more than four decades, died Sunday, his family announced. The actor, who portrayed the human character Bob Johnson, was 90. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” reads the announcement on McGrath’s Facebook page. McGrath started on “Sesame Street” when it premiered in 1969 and ...
Daily News

Richard Johnson: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance was a casualty of negative press

Harry Styles may have broken up with Olivia Wilde because he was so unhappy with the negative press around their movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” “He is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts,” said one source. “It kind of took the air out of their romance. Plus, he is not ready to play daddy to her kids with Jason Sudeikis.” ...
Daily News

‘Twin Peaks’ actor Al Strobel dead at 83

“Twin Peaks” star Al Strobel, whose recurring role as “one-armed man” Phillip Michael Gerard made him a fan favorite, died last Friday, a producer of the show announced. A cause of death was not released for the actor, who was 83. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” producer Sabrina Sutherland said in a statement to Variety, quoting a line from ...
Daily News

Celeb seniors Jane Fonda, Alan Alda and Norman Lear’s successful third acts after 60

What does a person do after they’ve done it all? Maybe they have already built a successful business or had a long career in the arts. Perhaps they married happily, had children, and saw their families prosper. They accomplished what they wanted. So what do they do next? These people did more. They’re the subjects of Josh Sapan’s “The Third Act: Reinventing Your Next Chapter.” And instead of ...
Daily News

Nick Fuentes gets into food fight at Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger

Customers at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger had a major beef with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, the far-right agitator whose recent dinner with former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West stirred up controversy, got into a food fight early Saturday morning with patrons at the popular burger chain. Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows the 24-year-old Holocaust denier ...
