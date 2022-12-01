NFL picks against the spread, Week 13: Who wins AFC championship rematch between Chiefs and Bengals?

I owe the Cincinnati Bengals an apology. I absolutely thought the Titans had a shot to beat them last week, but Cincinnati’s defense stepped up and held Derrick Henry to 38 yards on the ground to secure a third straight win.

Can they slow down MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes, though? That’s what we’re here to help you answer. Or at least try.

In Week 12, Blake Schuster led the way at 9-6-1 (70-74-8), Caroline Darney missed one pick and went 8-6-1 (74-85-6), Charles Curtis went 4-11-1 (76-96-8) and I was 6-9-1 (79-93-8 overall).

Here’s a word ahead of our Week 13 picks:

Charles: Oh dear God. Let’s pretend that didn’t happen.

Blake: Profitability remains so close, yet so far away. Which I guess makes me the Elon Musk of the group.

Caroline: Ok, ok ok. Let’s do it.

1

Bills at Patriots (+4)

Prince: Bills

Mac Jones played very well on Thanksgiving…now do it again.

Charles: Bills

Bill Belichick can only do so much scheming against Josh Allen. As long as Allen stops the red zone INTs, the Bills should cover.

Blake: Bills

But I’m not super confident. Buffalo has faced a tough few weeks between snowstorms and injuries. Adding in another bit of Thursday Night Football madness might not be the best thing for this club.

Caroline: Bills

The past couple weeks have not been easy for us Bills super fans, but we’re staying strong.

2

Commanders at Giants (+2.5)

Prince: Giants

I basically pick the Giants every week. But they’re 8-3 ATS, so yeah.

Charles: Commanders

I think the wheels are slowly falling off for the Giants. Commanders by a field goal.

Blake: Giants

Look at Charles trying to reverse-jinx himself into happiness. Give me the home dogs.

Caroline: Giants

Yeeeeah, ummm, the Giants.

3

Jets at Vikings (-3)

Prince: Vikings

Yeah, I’ll have to see Mike White do it again too.

Charles: Jets

It’s not Mike White I’m concentrating on here. It’s the Jets’ defense that’s good enough to keep this super close.

Blake: Jets

This would be a pretty indefensible loss for the Vikings, which tends to be the most common way they lose.

Caroline: Vikings

TJ Hockenson has fit into the Minnesota offense pretty nicely so far. I think they take this by a touchdown.

4

Titans at Eagles (-5.5)

Prince: Titans

I don’t think the Titans win, but I like how they match up with Philadelphia.

Charles: Titans

I’m with Prince. The Titans tend cover in games like this in which we underestimate them against tough opponents. A perfect spot to take Tennessee.

Blake: Titans

Completely agree. If the Titans control the pace of this game it should be low-scoring and agonizing—exactly how Tennessee likes it.

Caroline: Eagles

Ok, you’ve convinced me to take Philly. There’s just no way the Eagles don’t beat the spread the first weekend in December when they have the lineman holiday album coming out.

5

Jaguars at Lions (+1)

Prince: Lions

The Lions are kinda hot right now, even after a close loss to the Bills. They’re also 4-1-1 ATS at home this year.

Charles: Jaguars

[Writes on chalkboard] I will not bet on Trevor Lawrence after good games. I will not bet on Trevor Lawrence after good games. I will … [drops chalk]. I CAN’T HELP IT!

Blake: Lions

A coin flip game and the Lions were tails.

Caroline: Jaguars

Ok, Jags, I’ll bite. I was impressed with the game-winning drive last week, and with the decision to go for two and win it at home. Lawrence is showing us the potential we thought was there.

6

Broncos at Ravens (-8.5)

Prince: Ravens

OK, Blake was right. The Ravens offense might not ever wake up. But at least it has a pulse, unlike Denver’s.

Charles: Ravens

Russell Wilson still stinks.

Blake: Broncos

More than enough points for Denver’s defense to keep the cover alive. Please just be average, Russ. Just simply average.

Caroline: Ravens

Uhh, you just cannot get me to pick the Broncos.

7

Steelers at Falcons (+1)

Prince: Steelers

Atlanta is regressing to the team we thought they’d be entering the season.

Charles: Steelers

I’ll ride the momentum of last week in a pick ’em.

Blake: Falcons

I trust Atlanta against the spread more than the Steelers at this point. Tough look for me.

Caroline: Steelers

DON’T LOOK NOW, WE’RE CRUISING.*

*have won a game

8

Packers at Bears (+4)

Prince: Packers

I don’t even know who’s playing quarterback for these teams.

Charles: Packers

I went back and forth a bunch, but yeah. I’ll do this assuming Aaron Rodgers plays and Justin Fields gets another week off.

Blake: Packers

This may be the only time in Bears history Chicagoans won’t be chugging Malort to cope with a loss to the Packers. Tank on, boys.

Caroline: Packers

…and I don’t like it.

9

Browns at Texans (+7)

Prince: Browns

I don’t expect Deshaun Watson to be sharp. That probably won’t matter.

Charles: Browns

Yep.

Blake: Texans

Putting all my faith in karma to handle this one.

Caroline: Texans

Come on, Texans. I’m counting on you here.

10

Seahawks at Rams (+7.5)

Prince: Seahawks

This is a big spread for Seattle, but I refuse to pick the Rams.

Charles: Rams

I dunno. I can’t trust the Seahawks with that huge spread.

Blake: Seahawks

Too many points to turn down against a Rams team that’s anything but reliable.

Caroline: Rams

My guy Bryce Perkins had the unenviable task of making his first career start against the dang Kansas City Chiefs. I expect him to play even better and keep things within a touchdown…even if they’re missing offensive pieces.

11

Dolphins at 49ers (-4)

Prince: Dolphins

I’ll roll with Tyreek Hill as a difference maker in this game.

Charles: Dolphins

The Niners defense is elite, but Mike McDaniel will scheme against his former team to cover.

Blake: Dolphins

I honestly think we’ll come away more impressed with Miami’s defense than San Francisco’s after this one.

Caroline: Dolphins

Way more excited for this one than I thought I would be when the season started.

12

Chiefs at Bengals (+2.5)

Prince: Chiefs

Not a blowout, but the Chiefs are playing at a high level right now.

Charles: Chiefs

Surprised Vegas isn’t challenging us with something more like -3.5 or -4.

Blake: Chiefs

Let’s see how long it takes Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to get their chemistry back before betting on Cincy against Patrick Mahomes.

Caroline: Chiefs

Bengals have looked solid, but I just don’t think it’ll be enough.

13

Chargers at Raiders (+1.5)

Prince: Chargers

The Raiders are bound to come back to earth soon.

Charles: Chargers

Hard to trust the Chargers this year, but c’mon. This is a very winnable game.

Blake: Chargers

Yeah, they’ve got to be able to beat this Raiders team. It’s not that much of an ask.

Caroline: Raiders

Ok, I’ll bite.

14

Colts at Cowboys (-11)

Prince: Colts

The Colts are going to lose. But I think they can shorten the game and cover this spread by running the ball.

Charles: Colts

Smells like a backdoor cover is in play here.

Blake: Cowboys

It’s about to get a lot worse before it (hopefully!) gets better in Indy.

Caroline: Cowboys

I balked at the double-digit spread, but yeah, I think Dallas can do it.

15

Saints at Buccaneers (-3.5)

Prince: Buccaneers

Coming off a shutout, now the Saints get a ticked off Tom Brady in prime-time.

Charles: Buccaneers

Not sure how much damage the Saints’ offense can do here.

Blake: Buccaneers

Tom Brady is going back to the playoffs again no matter what anyone tries to do about it.

Caroline: Buccaneers

I’m dreading this Brady playoff run. Dreading it.