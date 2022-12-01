A 55-year-old Brooksville man died after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving after a collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. At about 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 301 north of Mattingly Lane in the inside lane. Another vehicle, an SUV, was also heading south in the outside lane.

15 HOURS AGO