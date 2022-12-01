Read full article on original website
Related
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commission ponders county’s economic future
BROOKSVILLE — If Hernando County is going to create a brighter future for its young residents, it’s going to have to do something about its lower-than-average wages for the region. That was the message from Duane Chichester, an economic development consultant with Policom Corp., as the county took...
suncoastnews.com
Delta Woods Park to close for a few days
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Delta Woods Park (3400 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill) beginning Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 16. The temporary closure is due to scheduled tree trimming and park maintenance. Delta Woods Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours...
suncoastnews.com
Weeki Wachee springs protection rule shouldn’t be delayed, river advocate argues
WEEKI WACHEE — Advocates who have fought for six years to reverse the decline of the Weeki Wachee River were dealt a blow earlier this month when officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided to delay a decision to enact new protection rules on the river that its own staff helped to craft.
suncoastnews.com
HCA to host Oak Hill Hospital hiring event Dec. 14
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified...
suncoastnews.com
Police briefs
A 44-year-old Weeki Wachee man suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early on the morning of Nov. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The report said a Toyota RAV4 was going north at about 12:49 a.m. on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue, where two pedestrians were walking in the roadway.
suncoastnews.com
Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County.
suncoastnews.com
Fleeing bicyclist captured after climbing up tree
A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that on Dec. 1 at 10:48 p.m., sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville man killed in Saturday crash
A 55-year-old Brooksville man died after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving after a collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. At about 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 301 north of Mattingly Lane in the inside lane. Another vehicle, an SUV, was also heading south in the outside lane.
suncoastnews.com
Writer hopes for big breakthrough with book series
SPRING HILL — When he’s not busy with customers at his small store in a Spring Hill shopping plaza, Steve Herzman sits down next to his wife, Nan, opens his laptop and works on his latest book. The 45-year-old already has one book published and is expanding it...
