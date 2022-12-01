Read full article on original website
18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery. He's accused of killing Sincere Brooks on Nov. 16,...
15 years later: The Von Maur shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Dec. 5 marks 15 years since a shooter opened fire at the Von Maur department store at Westroads Mall in Omaha. Eight people were killed. After shooting 11 people, the suspect then turned the gun on himself. In the video at the top of the article,...
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
Omaha, Douglas County authorities investigating threat of violence to Newman Center
OMAHA, Neb. — The St. John Paul II Newman Center reported a threatening note found on their door to law enforcement Saturday afternoon, near the University of Nebraska-Omaha's Scott Campus. A statement from the Newman Center said the author of the note claims to represent Jane's Revenge — an...
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
Editorial Juvenile Guns
Two 13 year old's facing charges in the murder of a 13 year old. A 13 and 15 year old charged in another murder. In that case the 15 year old is accused of bringing the gun to school before going to the victims house. It's incidents like these that brought Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer, OPS superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, and Empowerment Networks Willie Barney together for this week’s Chronicle. And the facts are troubling.
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
Omaha Police investigate stabbing that left 26-year-old critically hurt
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that hurt one person Saturday night. It happened at 9 p.m. at 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police say they found 26-year-old Daquante Mayfield critically hurt. Medics rushed Mayfield to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to...
One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
1 person dies after single-vehicle crash Monday in Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Mills County, according to authorities. Around 12:01 p.m., deputies responded to the crash near Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street and found a silver Toyota Rav4 that had left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the Mills County Sheriff's Office.
Omaha Public Schools proposes new school bus plan, including cutting some students from routes
OMAHA, Neb. — Finding a way to and from school could potentially become more challenging for an estimated 3,000 OPS students next year. Omaha Public Schools has proposed cutting some students from bus routes. The district released recommendations Monday to "improve reliability" for students and families. They also told...
OPD: Robber maces fast-food worker at drive-through window
Omaha Police say a robber maced an employee at a McDonald's Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the restaurant on 108th and Q streets. Officers say the man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the worker and took the cash drawer from the register. The suspect ran...
North Omaha organizations, volunteers put on toy giveaway for community children
OMAHA, Neb. — Various Omaha groups and organizations got together Saturday afternoon in North Omaha at Fabric Lab to host an annual toy giveaway. Preston Love with Black Votes Matter runs the toy giveaway. Love partners with the NAACP and University of Nebraska-Omaha athletics. "This is a time of...
Lincoln legislative candidate calls for recount by hand
The 2022 Nebraska election results are almost in the books. However, the losing candidate in Legislative District 26, which covers northeast Lincoln, wants a recount — by hand. Russ Barger, a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, lost to George Dungan III, a Democrat, by 214 votes. Since the...
Omaha City Council to pass housing affordability action plan
From giving builders incentives to creating more 'middle' options. The Omaha City Council will vote on an action plan Tuesday, something the state requires. It aims to cut through decades worth of red tape. City Council President Pete Festersen says Omaha's working to tackle the housing crisis. "There's a number...
Omaha organization teams up with The Salvation Army for a sensory-friendly event
OMAHA, Neb. — Outside several Omaha grocery stores, you can find red kettles from the Salvation Army accompanied by bell ringers during the holiday season. On Monday, a different team took over for the volunteers. The Autism Action Partnership has been partnering with the Salvation Army for the last...
'People need help': Omaha's mental health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This story discusses suicide. If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health, call 988 or text VOICE to 20121. In grainy gas station surveillance video, Ruben Jimenez browses the snack selection. He meanders slowly. Like many teens, he has a phone in hand. The video is the last his family has of him. The 16-year-old took his own life in October.
'People can do things to protect themselves': Flu, COVID-19, RSV mingle in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Being fully vaccinated, with your first sequence of COVID-19 shots, no longer means you are fully protected. Doctors say the booster is more important than ever, and to get your flu shot while you are at it. In the past two years, some respiratory illnesses were...
'It's huge for confidence': Nebraska upsets No. 7 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball will have bragging rights for the next year. The Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53 in a Sunday matinee at CHI Health Center. The victory marked Nebraska's first over Creighton in the regular season since 1995. “I’m just so proud of this group...
