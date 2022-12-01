Two 13 year old's facing charges in the murder of a 13 year old. A 13 and 15 year old charged in another murder. In that case the 15 year old is accused of bringing the gun to school before going to the victims house. It's incidents like these that brought Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer, OPS superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, and Empowerment Networks Willie Barney together for this week’s Chronicle. And the facts are troubling.

