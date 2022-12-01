SEE IT: DC buses reserve seat for Rosa Parks Day



Buses a cross Washington, D.C.'s metro system are reserving a seat Thursday in honor of Rosa Parks .

Dec. 1 is Rosa Parks Day, the 67th anniversary of when the civil rights leader refused to leave her seat to make room for white passengers on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Parks was famously arrested for violating the state's segregation laws, which sparked a nationwide boycott of buses.

The actual bus Parks rode on will be on display at the Anacostia Metro Station for tours.

Parks died at the age of 92 in 2005. At the time of her death, buses in Montgomery and Detroit, Michigan, reserved seats on their buses with black ribbons in mourning.