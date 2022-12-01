Read full article on original website
Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Pierce County.
Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed his girlfriend at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE.
Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead inside apartment near Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Lacey. Thurston County Lt. Cameron Simper said a 25-year-old man allegedly confessed to shooting and killing his 21-year-old girlfriend at the Copper Wood Apartments early Monday morning. Simper said they received a tip from the...
Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say
LACEY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
Dead woman found in Thurston County apartment, boyfriend in custody
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lacey Monday morning after finding a woman dead in an apartment. Officers are investigating at the Copper Wood Apartments off Martin Way, where they found a woman in her early 20s deceased around 2 a.m. Deputies say a man...
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested Sunday after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department said. According to the Pierce County jail roster and documents filed in Tacoma Municipal Court, James William Klingbeil, 74, faces gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
Argument over Tulum construction site robbery gets two killed
Tulum, Q.R. — A weekend argument has left at least two men dead in a Tulum subdivision. On Saturday morning, an argument that left two dead happened inside a house the town’s irregular settlement of 2 de Octubre. According to witness testimonies and early information, at least three...
Arrest for brass knuckles leads to drug dealer bust in Olympia
After pulling over a truck with no license plates last week, officers with the Olympia Police Department spotted brass knuckles and arrested the driver for a weapons violation. The arrest occurred in the parking lot of a closed business at 12:45 a.m. When officers searched the truck, they found $6,214...
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Seattle police arrest man accused of attempted rape with bag of knives in August
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner while carrying a bag of knives in August. Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, a man walked into a shop on East Madison Street, where he pulled a large knife out and threatened the business owner.
Driver of snow-covered car on SR 16 gets hefty ticket
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — It may be a cliché, but sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. That was the case in Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a car that was driving erratically on State Route 16, according to WSP.
At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night
Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
