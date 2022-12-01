ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed his girlfriend at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead inside apartment near Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Lacey. Thurston County Lt. Cameron Simper said a 25-year-old man allegedly confessed to shooting and killing his 21-year-old girlfriend at the Copper Wood Apartments early Monday morning. Simper said they received a tip from the...
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say

LACEY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
MyNorthwest.com

Dead woman found in Thurston County apartment, boyfriend in custody

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lacey Monday morning after finding a woman dead in an apartment. Officers are investigating at the Copper Wood Apartments off Martin Way, where they found a woman in her early 20s deceased around 2 a.m. Deputies say a man...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested Sunday after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department said. According to the Pierce County jail roster and documents filed in Tacoma Municipal Court, James William Klingbeil, 74, faces gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
riviera-maya-news.com

Argument over Tulum construction site robbery gets two killed

Tulum, Q.R. — A weekend argument has left at least two men dead in a Tulum subdivision. On Saturday morning, an argument that left two dead happened inside a house the town’s irregular settlement of 2 de Octubre. According to witness testimonies and early information, at least three...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest for brass knuckles leads to drug dealer bust in Olympia

After pulling over a truck with no license plates last week, officers with the Olympia Police Department spotted brass knuckles and arrested the driver for a weapons violation. The arrest occurred in the parking lot of a closed business at 12:45 a.m. When officers searched the truck, they found $6,214...
kptv.com

Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver of snow-covered car on SR 16 gets hefty ticket

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — It may be a cliché, but sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. That was the case in Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a car that was driving erratically on State Route 16, according to WSP.
KUOW

At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night

Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
