KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's office has been suspended, and Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr.'s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at “The Border” lounge in the City of Zwolle early on Saturday morning.
kalb.com
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
ktalnews.com
Boating accident claims life of Natchitoches man
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 37-year-old Jack Crowell was driving a 17-foot vessel on the Cane River with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., the boat struck a downed tree in the water, ejecting Crowell from the vessel. His son remained in the watercraft.
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update – Natchitoches Police identify two more suspects for shooting on Lakeview Drive
The Natchitoches Police Department had identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred late last month on Lakeview Drive. Jashawn Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Evelyn Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custodian.
kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive
The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
KSLA
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
cenlanow.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women. John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedlt raping two women. Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
cenlanow.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
louisianaradionetwork.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers charged with drugging and raping two Vernon Parish Women
Five soldiers stationed at Ft. Polk are in the Vernon Parish Jail today, charged with raping two women in Rosepine on November 25th. Sheriff Sam Craft says the women knew one of the soldiers, and that all five of them gave the two spiked alcohol. He says once the women were incapacitated the men raped them.
Opelousas woman charged with three counts of bribery of votes
Deborah Batiste was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of bribery of votes by the Opelousas police department.
kalb.com
APD seeking individuals for questioning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above). If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of...
