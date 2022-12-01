Read full article on original website
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
Maple Leafs Season Points to John Klingberg at Trade Deadline
When the Toronto Maple Leafs lost defenseman Jake Muzzin earlier this season, ouch. He was a physical defenseman, and had proven to be a difference-maker for the team. But the organization had covered for his absence in the past and could cover again. The Maple Leafs still had Morgan Rielly...
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
Boston Bruins Welcome Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights to TD Garden
The Boston Bruins will welcome back a familiar face to TD Garden on Monday when Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights to town. Cassidy, following his firing from the Bruins in the offseason, joined the Golden Knights as their head coach and has been enjoying his time out West.
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
3 Oilers with Disappointing Starts to 2022-23
Though the Edmonton Oilers have several positives so far this season, this article will take a closer look at the other side, with three disappointing players through the first 25 games of the season. Not everything has gone right, as the team’s 14-11-0 record indicates. Those not contributing much to...
Flames Expressing Interest in Canucks’ Brock Boeser
The relationship between the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser seems to have been dwindling for some time. After looking like a superstar in the making after his rookie season in 2017-18, he has slowly been on the decline ever since. The 2021-22 season was an entirely new low for the now 25-year-old, as he managed just 46 points in 73 outings. It wouldn’t be fair to mention that family matters had a big effect on last season’s struggles, but nonetheless, it seemed to spark the discussion that a change in scenery may benefit both parties.
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
Canucks in a Tough Spot with Thatcher Demko Injury
Thatcher Demko’s injury has put the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, as they announced he will be out for approximately six weeks. This means that if everything goes to plan, they will be without their starting goalie until mid-January. Here is a look at the trickle-down effect that this injury will have on the entire organization.
New York Rangers Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 12/5/22
The New York Rangers (11-10-5) suffered an unexpected loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 3 and will play the St. Louis Blues (11-13-0) this evening. Both teams have each lost five of their last six games and are looking to return to winning consistently before they fall further back in their respective divisions.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Win vs Blackhawks – 12/4/22
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after back-to-back losses. In the previous two games, they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 and the Nashville Predators 4-1 and slowly were losing ground in the Metropolitan Division standings. Against the Chicago Blackhawks, they stepped up and looked like the better team in a 3-0 shutout victory.
Manitoba Moose Persevere Despite Jets Call-Ups
Jansen Harkins, Dominic Toninato, and Mikey Eyssimont are all forwards that started the season on the Manitoba Moose’s opening night roster. Fast forward a few months, and those players are up with the Winnipeg Jets due to injuries suffered by Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton. Despite that, the Moose...
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Binnington, Bitten, & More
The St. Louis Blues had a rough week, to say the least. They didn’t play well in most contests and looked lifeless against legitimate contenders. St. Louis has looked out of sorts this season, and, at this point, the players and coaches have to be blamed for these issues. While I don’t think head coach Craig Berube should be in the hot seat, there needs to be a conversation. I’m not seeing enough adjustments to fix the team, although it could be too late.
Oilers’ Broadcaster Jack Michaels One of the Best in the Game
My favourite moments in hockey history are usually punctuated by the play-by-play announcer calling the game. From Chris Cuthbert’s amazing call of the Golden Goal by Sidney Crosby at the Vancouver Olympics to Bob Cole’s legendary calls to the great Mike Lange and his arsenal of original catchphrases – there’s nothing better than watching a master of their craft at work. I felt that I was watching a younger master of his craft in Jack Michaels on Dec. 3 when watching the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada (HNIC).
Coyotes Prospect Update: Liam Kirk
As the 2022-23 season is in full swing, we take a look around the world at some Arizona Coyotes prospects and what they’ve been up to in the first edition of Coyotes Prospect Update. Up first this week is forward Liam Kirk. Recently re-assigned from the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners to their ECHL affiliate Atlanta Gladiators, Kirk is out to pave his way to the Coyotes.
Blues News & Rumors: Toropchenko, Thomas, and More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.
