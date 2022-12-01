Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
Sporting News
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 thrust into 49ers' QB1 role after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
'We'll Find Out': Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions will push their rookie wideout to see what he can accomplish.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals
Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
Sporting News
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'
The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
Sporting News
Who plays in the Rose Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for New Year’s 6 bowl game
There is no bowl game that carries the same level of prestige as the Rose Bowl. "The Granddaddy of them All" might not be working to crown a national champion this season, but that doesn't take away from the history of playing in Pasadena at the end of the college football season.
Davante Adams sets mark only Jerry Rice, legends have ever reached in win over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll and wide receiver Davante Adams is leading the way. The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 for their 3rd straight victory, and Adams was a dominant part of the game plan with 8 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Adams...
Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz
Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game. Nantz,...
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield? QB's request, Carolina's depth chart prompted move
The Panthers brought the Baker Mayfield era to an abrupt end on the Monday following their bye week. Carolina announced that it had released Mayfield, who began the season as the team's starting quarterback, 13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers acquired Mayfield on July 6 from the...
Sporting News
Deion Sanders' first press conference as Colorado Buffaloes HC included declaring son Shedeur starting QB
Colorado has found its next head coach. It also appears the Buffaloes have their next starting quarterback. Deion Sanders was introduced as Colorado's head coach on Sunday, and during his speech, he introduced the crowd to his son, Shedeur Sanders, as "your quarterback." "He's going to have to earn it,...
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
Look: Adam Schefter Taking Heat For Sunday Morning Story
Today isn't the first time ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has taken heat for his framing of a story. Schefter has been criticized this morning for seeming to go "soft" on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he prepares to make his season debut. Watson was suspended for 11 games due to his violation of the league's misconduct policy "by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists."
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more affecting Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups
A handful of notable players, including Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, and Courtland Sutton, exited early last Sunday. With fantasy playoff berths and seeding up in the air this week, staying up to date on their most recent injury updates is a must ahead of your Week 14 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
49ers' best QB options to replace injured Jimmy Garoppolo, from Baker Mayfield to Cam Newton
The 49ers earned a 33-17 victory over the Dolphins in Week 13, but it proved to be a pyrrhic one as San Francisco lost a second starting quarterback to injury this season. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first half. He was carted off the field and then quickly ruled out of the contest.
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
Sporting News
Broncos' offensive struggles prove costly again in last-minute loss to Ravens
For 56 minutes Sunday, it didn't seem as if it mattered who was under center for the Ravens. Neither Lamar Jackson nor Tyler Huntley could find much room against Denver's vaunted defense. The Broncos rarely bent, let alone broke. There was just one problem for Denver: its offense couldn't score,...
