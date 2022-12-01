ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts

The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Sporting News

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals

Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
Sporting News

Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'

The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz

Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game. Nantz,...
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
The Spun

Look: Adam Schefter Taking Heat For Sunday Morning Story

Today isn't the first time ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has taken heat for his framing of a story. Schefter has been criticized this morning for seeming to go "soft" on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he prepares to make his season debut. Watson was suspended for 11 games due to his violation of the league's misconduct policy "by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists."
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more affecting Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups

A handful of notable players, including Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, and Courtland Sutton, exited early last Sunday. With fantasy playoff berths and seeding up in the air this week, staying up to date on their most recent injury updates is a must ahead of your Week 14 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL Analysis Network

Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
Sporting News

Broncos' offensive struggles prove costly again in last-minute loss to Ravens

For 56 minutes Sunday, it didn't seem as if it mattered who was under center for the Ravens. Neither Lamar Jackson nor Tyler Huntley could find much room against Denver's vaunted defense. The Broncos rarely bent, let alone broke. There was just one problem for Denver: its offense couldn't score,...

