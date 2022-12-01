Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
NBC Sports
Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing
The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
NBC Sports
Panthers release Mayfield one day after 49ers' QB turmoil
Baker Mayfield's time in Carolina is over. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Panthers on Monday. Mayfield will hit waivers, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July for a 2024 conditional fifth-rounder....
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
How 49ers should approach Mayfield's availability amid QB depth need
As soon as the 49ers discovered the disheartening news that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over, general manager John Lynch and the personnel department got to work. The team did not see enough from practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason in his short time with the organization to entrust him with the backup role behind new starter Brock Purdy.
NBC Sports
49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury
Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.
NBC Sports
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
NBC Sports
Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today
Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire. The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)
NBC Sports
Jimmy G out with foot injury after being carted to locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a foot injury. Garoppolo was taken from the sideline to the Levi's Stadium locker room in a cart, and the 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return to action with an ankle injury before reclassifying it as a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
NBC Sports
'Perfectionist' Purdy pleased with 49ers' win but not satisfied
SANTA CLARA -- Rookie Brock Purdy entered Sunday’s game with the 49ers trailing 7-3 just 5 1/2 minutes into a marquee matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy played well enough in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers to earn an emotional 33-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers
After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both...
NBC Sports
Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
NBC Sports
Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson with knee injury
If the Ravens are going to overcome a 6-3 deficit against the Broncos, they’ll need to do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been ruled out with a knee injury that he suffered in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Tyler Huntley has replaced Jackson at...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet
Bengals running back Joe Mixon was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion and it looks like it will be another week on the sideline. According to multiple reports, Mixon has not cleared the concussion protocol yet. Unless that changes...
NBC Sports
Leftovers & Links: Transfer portal opens fast, but slow for Notre Dame … for now; Mayer & Foskey status TBD
The transfer portal is open. The difference between this year and the previous few years is that there is a set window for undergraduate players to enter the database better and more ominously known as the portal. And that window began today, Dec. 5. There was uncertainty how this opening...
Comments / 0