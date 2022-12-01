ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn more about how PACT Act affects you at these VA town halls

By Julia Le Doux
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420hrB_0jTrjKZt00

More than 90 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities around the country will be holding in-person town halls this month to provide information on what the PACT Act could mean to veterans and their families.

Signed into law in August, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics ACT provides expands opportunities for VA health care and benefits to the roughly 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits and airborne toxins during their service across all eras.

Town halls are set to take place the week of Dec. 10 to 17, in what VA is calling its PACT Act Week of Action. There will be at least one event in all 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Veterans in attendance can get help enrolling in VA health care or applying for VA benefits and should bring their DD214’s or other military paperwork to one of the events listed below.

Alabama
Birmingham VA Medical Center
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233-1927
Dec. 15, 3 pm CT
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Montgomery VA Medical Center
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL
Dec. 14, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404-5099
Dec. 13, 10 a.m. CT
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Whole Health

Alaska
Anchorage VA Medical Center
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK 99504-6104
Dec. 11, 2 pm – 4 p.m. AKST
December 12  2 pm – 4 pm AKST
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance

Arizona
Phoenix VA Medical Center
650 East Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1839
Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Arkansas
Central Arkansas VA Medical Center
4300 West Seventh Street
Little Rock, AR 72205-5446
Dec. 15, 4 – 7 p.m. CT
Services offered: Information

California
San Diego VA Medical Center
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA 92161-0002
Dec. 10, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST
Service Offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003
Dec. 15, 12 – 1 p.m. PST
Services Offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655-4200
Dec. 13, 12 – 1 p.m. PST
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Colorado
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501-6428
Dec. 14, 3 – 4 p.m. MST
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Patient Advocate Assistance; Benefits and Claims Assistance
Dec.15, 5 – 6 p.m. MT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Connecticut
West Haven VA Medical Center
950 Campbell Avenue,
West Haven, CT 06516
Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Delaware
Maj. Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Conference Center
250 Airport Road
New Castle, DE 19720
Dec. 16, 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Toxic Exposure Screening

Florida
Gainesville VA Medical Center
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1135
Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Education and Resources

Miami VA Medical Center
1201 Northwest 16th Street
Miami, FL 33125-1624
Dec. 12 – Dec. 16 10 – 11 a.m. EST
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Orlando VAMC
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812
Dec.17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance & Patient Advocates

Orlando VA Clinic
5201 Raymond St,
Orlando, FL 32803
Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance and Patient Advocates

St. Petersburg VA Medical Center
10000 Bay Pines Boulevard
Bay Pines, FL 33744-8200
Dec. 10, 10 a.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Vaccination Clinic; Patient Advocate Assistance

St. Augustine Clinic
100 Deerfield Preserve Boulevard
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5966
Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Education and Resources

Tampa VA Medical Center
13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33612-4745
Dec. 12, 12 – 2 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

West Palm Beach Medical Center
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400
Dec. 13, 3 – 6 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Georgia
Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033-4004
Dec.10, 9 – 10 a.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Vaccine Clinic

Augusta VA Medical Center
950 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30904-2608
Dec. 15, 11 a.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Dublin VA Medical Center
1826 Veterans Boulevard
Dublin, GA 31021-3620
Dec. 14, 12 – 1 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Hawaii
Honolulu VA Medical Center
459 Patterson Road
Honolulu, HI 96819-1522
Dec.  17, 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. HST
Services offered: Diabetic Foot Checks; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Idaho
Boise VA Medical Center
500 West Fort Street
Boise, ID 83702-4501
Dec. 13, 4 – 4:30 p.m. MST

Illinois
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
820 South Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60612-3728
Dec. 13, 5 – 6 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Toxic Exposure Session

Marion VA Medical Center
2401 West Main Street
Marion, IL 62959-1165
Dec. 15, 6 – 8 p.m. CST
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Indiana
Indianapolis VA Medical Center
1481 West Tenth Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202-2884
Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Iowa
Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5753
Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Post 9-11 Veteran Assistance

Iowa City VA Medical Center
601 Highway 6 West
Iowa City, IA 52246-2209
Dec. 12, 5 – 7 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Kansas
Colmery O’Neil VA Medical Center
2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard
Topeka, KS 66622-0001
Dec. 14, 5 – 7 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS 67218-1607
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance

Kentucky
Louisville VA Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206-1433
Dec. 15, 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Louisiana
Southeast Louisiana VA Medical Center
2400 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119-6535
Dec. 13, 12 p.m. CST
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Maine
Togus (Maine) VA Medical Center
1 VA Center
Augusta, Maine 04330-6795
Dec. 13, 12 – 12:30 p.m. ET
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening

Maryland
Maryland (Perry Point) VA Medical Center
361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD 21902-1103
Dec. 14, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET
Services offered: Information

Massachusetts
Central-Western Massachusetts VA Medical Center
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053-9764
Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Michigan
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center
325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760
Dec. 15, 5 – 7 p.m. CT

Minnesota
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
Dec. 12, 4 – 5 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
Dec. 14, 9 – 10 a.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Michigan
Detroit VA Medical Center
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201-1916
Dec. 16, 12 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Mississippi
Jackson VA Medical Center
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216-5116
Dec. 14, 1 – 2 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Missouri
Columbia VA Medical Center
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297
Dec. 15, 2 – 6:30 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Vaccination Clinic

Kansas City VA Medical Center
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64128-2226
Dec. 12, 2 – 5:30 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Patient Advocates; Vaccination Clinic

Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318
Dec.13,  5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Voluntary Services

St. Louis VA Medical Center
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106-1621
Dec. 13, 3 – 7 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Montana
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703
Dec. 15
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Nebraska
Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105-1850
Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Services offered: Information

Nevada
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegan, NV 89086-4400
Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. PST
Services Offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; VA Resource Fair

New Hampshire
Manchester VA Medical Center
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH 03104-7007
Dec. 13,  5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET
Services Offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

New Jersey
New Jersey VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018-1023
Dec. 13, 2:30 – 7 p.m. ET (every hour on the hour)
Services offered: Mental Health Services Information

New Mexico
Albuquerque VA Medical Center
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153
Dec. 14, 10 am – 12 p.m. MT
Services offered: Town Hall Event; Tele-retinal

New York
Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716
Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

North Carolina
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301-3856
Dec. 14, 2  – 3 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment, Benefits and Claims Assistance

North Dakota
Fargo VA Medical Center
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417
Dec. 12, 9 – 10 a.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Ohio
Cleveland VA Medical Center
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106-1702
Dec. 7, 6 p.m. ET
Dec. 14, 6 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Oklahoma
Muskogee VA Medical Center
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
Dec. 16, 3 – 4 p.m. CT

Oregon
Portland VA Medical Center
3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd
Portland, OR 97239
Dec. 15, 6 p.m. PST
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance

Pennsylvania
Philadelphia VA Medical Center
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104-4551
Dec. 12, 12 – 1 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
Dec. 14, 2 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico VA Medical Center
Club de Leones de Bayamón
Condominio Riverside Plaza, River Side, 71 Cll Santa Cruz #74
Bayamón, 00961
Dec. 13, 2022, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. AST
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Patient Advocates; Vaccination Clinic

Rhode Island
Providence VA Medical Center
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI 02908-4738
Dec. 13, 5 – 7 p.m. ET
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

South Carolina
Charleston VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401-5799
Dec. 15,  2 – 3 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Columbia VA Medical Center
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1638
Dec. 11,  2 – 4 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Information, Questions and Answers, Annual Veterans Charity Ride Event

South Dakota
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002
Dec. 14, 12 – 1 p.m. MT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105-5046
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance; VSO support

Tennessee
Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212-2637
Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Texas
Amarillo VA Medical Center
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX 79106-1991
Dec. 15, 5 – 7 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Big Spring VA Medical Center
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720-5566
Dec. 15, 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits & Claims Assistance

Dallas VA Medical Center
4500 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX 75216-7167
Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT

Harlingen VA Medical Center
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX 8550-8942
Dec. 12, 5 – 6:30 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Houston VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030-4211
Dec. 10, 10  – 11 a.m. CT
Dec. 14, 10 – 11 a.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

San Antonio VA Medical Center
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

North West San Antonio VA Clinic
9939 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251-1900
Dec. 12, 2 – 4 p.m. CT
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Temple VA Medical Center
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX 76504-7451
Dec. 15, 10 am – 2 p.m. CT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening

Utah
Salt Lake City VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT 84148-0001
Dec. 14, 1 – 1:30 p.m. MT
Dec. 15, 1 – 1:30 p.m. MT
Dec. 16, 1 – 1:30 p.m. MT
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Vermont
White River Junction VA Medical Center
128 Lakeside Avenue, Suite 260
Burlington, VT 05401-5911
Dec. 14, 1 – 4 p.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance

Virginia
Hampton VA Medical Center
100 Emancipation Drive
Hampton, VA 23667-0001
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Washington
Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108-1532
Dec. 15, 12 – 1 p.m. PT

Washington, D.C.
AC Hotel National Harbor
156 Waterfront Street
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

West Virginia
Beckley VA Medical Center
200 Veterans Avenue
Beckley, WV 25801-6444
Dec. 13, 9 – 11 a.m. ET
Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Clarksburg VA Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV 26301-4155
Dec. 15, 5 – 7 p.m. ET
Services offered: Scheduling Appointments

Huntington VA Medical Center
1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704-9300
Dec. 13, 2 – 3 p.m. ET
Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; VA Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Martinsburg VA Medical Center
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV 25405-9990
Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening

Wisconsin
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
Dec. 16, 2 – 4 p.m. ET
Services offered: Clinical Personnel Assistance

If you can’t make it to one of the town halls, visit here or call 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

