Learn more about how PACT Act affects you at these VA town halls

More than 90 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities around the country will be holding in-person town halls this month to provide information on what the PACT Act could mean to veterans and their families.

Signed into law in August, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics ACT provides expands opportunities for VA health care and benefits to the roughly 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits and airborne toxins during their service across all eras.

Town halls are set to take place the week of Dec. 10 to 17, in what VA is calling its PACT Act Week of Action. There will be at least one event in all 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Veterans in attendance can get help enrolling in VA health care or applying for VA benefits and should bring their DD214’s or other military paperwork to one of the events listed below.

Alabama

Birmingham VA Medical Center

700 South 19th Street

Birmingham, AL 35233-1927

Dec. 15, 3 pm CT

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Montgomery VA Medical Center

215 Perry Hill Road

Montgomery, AL

Dec. 14, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL 35404-5099

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. CT

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Whole Health

Alaska

Anchorage VA Medical Center

1201 North Muldoon Road

Anchorage, AK 99504-6104

Dec. 11, 2 pm – 4 p.m. AKST

December 12 2 pm – 4 pm AKST

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance

Arizona

Phoenix VA Medical Center

650 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012-1839

Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Arkansas

Central Arkansas VA Medical Center

4300 West Seventh Street

Little Rock, AR 72205-5446

Dec. 15, 4 – 7 p.m. CT

Services offered: Information

California

San Diego VA Medical Center

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA 92161-0002

Dec. 10, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST

Service Offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003

Dec. 15, 12 – 1 p.m. PST

Services Offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655-4200

Dec. 13, 12 – 1 p.m. PST

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Colorado

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

2121 North Avenue

Grand Junction, CO 81501-6428

Dec. 14, 3 – 4 p.m. MST

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Patient Advocate Assistance; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Dec.15, 5 – 6 p.m. MT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Connecticut

West Haven VA Medical Center

950 Campbell Avenue,

West Haven, CT 06516

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Delaware

Maj. Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Conference Center

250 Airport Road

New Castle, DE 19720

Dec. 16, 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Toxic Exposure Screening

Florida

Gainesville VA Medical Center

1601 Southwest Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608-1135

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Education and Resources

Miami VA Medical Center

1201 Northwest 16th Street

Miami, FL 33125-1624

Dec. 12 – Dec. 16 10 – 11 a.m. EST

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Orlando VAMC

13800 Veterans Way

Orlando, FL 32827-5812

Dec.17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance & Patient Advocates

Orlando VA Clinic

5201 Raymond St,

Orlando, FL 32803

Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance and Patient Advocates

St. Petersburg VA Medical Center

10000 Bay Pines Boulevard

Bay Pines, FL 33744-8200

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Vaccination Clinic; Patient Advocate Assistance

St. Augustine Clinic

100 Deerfield Preserve Boulevard

Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5966

Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Education and Resources

Tampa VA Medical Center

13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33612-4745

Dec. 12, 12 – 2 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

West Palm Beach Medical Center

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400

Dec. 13, 3 – 6 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Georgia

Atlanta VA Medical Center

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA 30033-4004

Dec.10, 9 – 10 a.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Vaccine Clinic

Augusta VA Medical Center

950 15th Street

Augusta, GA 30904-2608

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Dublin VA Medical Center

1826 Veterans Boulevard

Dublin, GA 31021-3620

Dec. 14, 12 – 1 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Hawaii

Honolulu VA Medical Center

459 Patterson Road

Honolulu, HI 96819-1522

Dec. 17, 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. HST

Services offered: Diabetic Foot Checks; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Idaho

Boise VA Medical Center

500 West Fort Street

Boise, ID 83702-4501

Dec. 13, 4 – 4:30 p.m. MST

Illinois

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

820 South Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60612-3728

Dec. 13, 5 – 6 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Toxic Exposure Session

Marion VA Medical Center

2401 West Main Street

Marion, IL 62959-1165

Dec. 15, 6 – 8 p.m. CST

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Indiana

Indianapolis VA Medical Center

1481 West Tenth Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202-2884

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Iowa

Des Moines VA Medical Center

3600 30th Street

Des Moines, IA 50310-5753

Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Post 9-11 Veteran Assistance

Iowa City VA Medical Center

601 Highway 6 West

Iowa City, IA 52246-2209

Dec. 12, 5 – 7 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Kansas

Colmery O’Neil VA Medical Center

2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard

Topeka, KS 66622-0001

Dec. 14, 5 – 7 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS 67218-1607

Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance

Kentucky

Louisville VA Medical Center

800 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206-1433

Dec. 15, 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Louisiana

Southeast Louisiana VA Medical Center

2400 Canal Street

New Orleans, LA 70119-6535

Dec. 13, 12 p.m. CST

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Maine

Togus (Maine) VA Medical Center

1 VA Center

Augusta, Maine 04330-6795

Dec. 13, 12 – 12:30 p.m. ET

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening

Maryland

Maryland (Perry Point) VA Medical Center

361 Boiler House Road, Building 361

Perry Point, MD 21902-1103

Dec. 14, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Services offered: Information

Massachusetts

Central-Western Massachusetts VA Medical Center

421 North Main Street

Leeds, MA 01053-9764

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Michigan

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center

325 East H Street

Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760

Dec. 15, 5 – 7 p.m. CT

Minnesota

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309

Dec. 12, 4 – 5 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

St. Cloud VA Medical Center

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015

Dec. 14, 9 – 10 a.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Michigan

Detroit VA Medical Center

4646 John R Street

Detroit, MI 48201-1916

Dec. 16, 12 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Mississippi

Jackson VA Medical Center

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS 39216-5116

Dec. 14, 1 – 2 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Missouri

Columbia VA Medical Center

800 Hospital Drive

Columbia, MO 65201-5297

Dec. 15, 2 – 6:30 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Vaccination Clinic

Kansas City VA Medical Center

4801 Linwood Boulevard

Kansas City, MO 64128-2226

Dec. 12, 2 – 5:30 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Patient Advocates; Vaccination Clinic

Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center

1500 North Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318

Dec.13, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Voluntary Services

St. Louis VA Medical Center

915 North Grand Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63106-1621

Dec. 13, 3 – 7 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Montana

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703

Dec. 15

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Nebraska

Omaha VA Medical Center

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE 68105-1850

Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. CT

Services offered: Information

Nevada

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegan, NV 89086-4400

Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. PST

Services Offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; VA Resource Fair

New Hampshire

Manchester VA Medical Center

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH 03104-7007

Dec. 13, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Services Offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

New Jersey

New Jersey VA Medical Center

385 Tremont Avenue

East Orange, NJ 07018-1023

Dec. 13, 2:30 – 7 p.m. ET (every hour on the hour)

Services offered: Mental Health Services Information

New Mexico

Albuquerque VA Medical Center

1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast

Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153

Dec. 14, 10 am – 12 p.m. MT

Services offered: Town Hall Event; Tele-retinal

New York

Syracuse VA Medical Center

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, NY 13210-2716

Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

North Carolina

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

2300 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301-3856

Dec. 14, 2 – 3 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment, Benefits and Claims Assistance

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND 58102-2417

Dec. 12, 9 – 10 a.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Ohio

Cleveland VA Medical Center

10701 East Boulevard

Cleveland, OH 44106-1702

Dec. 7, 6 p.m. ET

Dec. 14, 6 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Oklahoma

Muskogee VA Medical Center

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK 74401-1318

Dec. 16, 3 – 4 p.m. CT

Oregon

Portland VA Medical Center

3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd

Portland, OR 97239

Dec. 15, 6 p.m. PST

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia VA Medical Center

3900 Woodland Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104-4551

Dec. 12, 12 – 1 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

Dec. 14, 2 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico VA Medical Center

Club de Leones de Bayamón

Condominio Riverside Plaza, River Side, 71 Cll Santa Cruz #74

Bayamón, 00961

Dec. 13, 2022, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. AST

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance; Patient Advocates; Vaccination Clinic

Rhode Island

Providence VA Medical Center

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI 02908-4738

Dec. 13, 5 – 7 p.m. ET

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

South Carolina

Charleston VA Medical Center

109 Bee Street

Charleston, SC 29401-5799

Dec. 15, 2 – 3 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

Columbia VA Medical Center

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC 29209-1638

Dec. 11, 2 – 4 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Information, Questions and Answers, Annual Veterans Charity Ride Event

South Dakota

Fort Meade VA Medical Center

113 Comanche Road

Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002

Dec. 14, 12 – 1 p.m. MT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

2501 West 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57105-5046

Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits and Claims Assistance; VSO support

Tennessee

Nashville VA Medical Center

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212-2637

Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Texas

Amarillo VA Medical Center

6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West

Amarillo, TX 79106-1991

Dec. 15, 5 – 7 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Big Spring VA Medical Center

300 Veterans Boulevard

Big Spring, TX 79720-5566

Dec. 15, 4 – 6 p.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Benefits & Claims Assistance

Dallas VA Medical Center

4500 South Lancaster Road

Dallas, TX 75216-7167

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT

Harlingen VA Medical Center

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX 8550-8942

Dec. 12, 5 – 6:30 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Houston VA Medical Center

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX 77030-4211

Dec. 10, 10 – 11 a.m. CT

Dec. 14, 10 – 11 a.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

San Antonio VA Medical Center

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX

Dec. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

North West San Antonio VA Clinic

9939 State Highway 151

San Antonio, TX 78251-1900

Dec. 12, 2 – 4 p.m. CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Temple VA Medical Center

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX 76504-7451

Dec. 15, 10 am – 2 p.m. CT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening

Utah

Salt Lake City VA Medical Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT 84148-0001

Dec. 14, 1 – 1:30 p.m. MT

Dec. 15, 1 – 1:30 p.m. MT

Dec. 16, 1 – 1:30 p.m. MT

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Vermont

White River Junction VA Medical Center

128 Lakeside Avenue, Suite 260

Burlington, VT 05401-5911

Dec. 14, 1 – 4 p.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance

Virginia

Hampton VA Medical Center

100 Emancipation Drive

Hampton, VA 23667-0001

Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening, Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Washington

Seattle VA Medical Center

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA 98108-1532

Dec. 15, 12 – 1 p.m. PT

Washington, D.C.

AC Hotel National Harbor

156 Waterfront Street

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

200 Veterans Avenue

Beckley, WV 25801-6444

Dec. 13, 9 – 11 a.m. ET

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Toxic Exposure Screening; Benefits and Claims Assistance

Clarksburg VA Medical Center

1 Medical Center Drive

Clarksburg, WV 26301-4155

Dec. 15, 5 – 7 p.m. ET

Services offered: Scheduling Appointments

Huntington VA Medical Center

1540 Spring Valley Drive

Huntington, WV 25704-9300

Dec. 13, 2 – 3 p.m. ET

Services offered: Benefits and Claims Assistance; VA Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Martinsburg VA Medical Center

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV 25405-9990

Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Services offered: Toxic Exposure Screening

Wisconsin

Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000

Dec. 16, 2 – 4 p.m. ET

Services offered: Clinical Personnel Assistance

If you can’t make it to one of the town halls, visit here or call 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act.

