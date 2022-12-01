ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl sexually assaulted on pathway behind school as police issue E-fit

By Mustafa Javid Qadri
 4 days ago

A girl who was sexually assaulted on a pathway behind a school three years ago has come forward in a bid to find her attacker.

Police have now released an E-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened in Nailsea, Somerset, between August and September 2019.

The victim was sexually assaulted on the path between Pound Lane and Clevedon Road, behind Kingshill and Ravenswood School, police say.

She described the man as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with freckles, dark eyes and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a waterproof jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for the public to come forward and help identify the man pictured in the image.

PC Bill Skinner said: “The victim, who is now a teenager, showed incredible bravery in coming forward in April this year.

“We fully understand that the traumatic nature of sexual offences means that it can take victims time to report the crime to the police.

“No matter whether it happened three minutes ago, or three years ago, we will ensure victims get the support they need and we fully investigate.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in this image, as well as anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously.”

Community Policy