Trump news – live: Trump defends hosting Kanye at Mar-a-Lago and stays silent on latest antisemitic rant

By Andrew Naughtie,Maroosha Muzaffar,Oliver O'Connell and Gustaf Kilander
 3 days ago

Donald Trump defended hosting the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that “the story in AP, written by the untalented and very unreliable Jill Colvin, who I unfortunately got to know at the White House, is Fake News”.

“We have very strong security, especially with the extremely talented Secret Service Agents on premises, but when I know someone, as I did Ye, we’re not going to have my guests strip searched, thrown against walls, and otherwise physically beaten. The anonymous sources don’t exist. Stories to the contrary are FAKE NEWS!”

Mr Trump didn’t mention Ye’s latest antisemitic comments on Infowars in which he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“ I see good things about Hitler,” Ye told host Alex Jones.

“You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that,” he added. “I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

J. H. Spencer
3d ago

Trump crossed his fingers while signing his tax returns. That's his presidential immunity.

Nobody
3d ago

Better hurry, lots of these hoaxes are coming to an end in January, and the true crime family gets theirs...lol. gonna be fun.

The Independent

