Florida man pleads guilty to lewd act, touching woman on flight

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Boston, MA - A Florida man pled guilty after being accused of performing lewd acts and touching a 21-year-old woman's leg without permission during a New Jersey-to-Boston flight earlier this year.

76-year-old Donald Edward Robinson, of Bonita Springs, faces up to 90 days in prison after pleading guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday.

Robinson will be sentenced in March.

Prosecutors say Robinson and the victim were on a Boston-bound flight on April 8th when Robinson allegedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched himself, putting his hand on the thigh of the 21-year-old victim seated next to him.

The victim recorded a 24-second video showing Robinson ‘fondling’ himself before he exposed his genitals and touched her.

When the victim asked Robinson why he was touching her, Robinson removed his hand and looked out the window.

In an attempt to get help, the victim typed out a message on her phone and showed another passenger that read ”Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.”

Robinson was charged with lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

