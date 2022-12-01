Artist brings contemporary depictions of Mary to HeART Gallery's Nativity Festival

A stroke of luck — and paint — brought Michelle Arnold Paine to Toledo’s HeART Gallery and Studios.

“I had this body of work that related to sort of my contemporary reflections on the Virgin Mary, and that’s a very appropriate Advent theme,” said Paine, who followed her husband’s job in a move from Boston to Toledo. “I reached out to [the director] to see if that was something that would fit in with her vision of what they do with the Nativity Festival, and I think we’re both really excited about what’s come out of it.”

The Nativity Festival is an annual display of hundreds of nativity scenes from around the world, as well as decorated Christmas trees and tablescapes at the HeART Gallery, which operates out of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St., Toledo. Paine’s oil paintings, drawings, and monotype prints join the display this year.

The Nativity Festival remains open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 23.

Paine will additionally paint live between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday and again on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Guests can enjoy a wine bar and appetizers while listening to live music from local musician Michael Brown on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

Paine studied art history and English in college, but said she didn’t consider art as a career until her senior year.

“I went and talked to the art department chair about my schedule, and he just wrote down ‘senior thesis exhibit,’ because art history was under the umbrella of the arts department,” Paine said. “It must have been in my heart I knew that was not the wrong thing to do, so I started making paintings. I had that show May of my senior year, and that moment of having everything on the wall and having a party, I was like, ‘This is awesome, I want to do this.’”

Paine continued to hone her own artistic skills, receiving her masters in fine arts for painting from the University of New Hampshire. Afterward she began teaching classes as an adjunct professor at colleges across Boston.

Once she had kids of her own, Paine realized that she wanted to focus on her family and her own artistic needs. She returned to painting imagery of Mary, using her studies and travels to influence her modernized depictions of the biblical mother.

“I spent time in Italy during college and then after college working for a study abroad program, and Mary is a very important part of the culture there because it is such a Catholic culture. In seeing all of the artworks there and learning more about Mary, both through art but then also through attending Catholic church over there, I started to have an affection for her and really appreciated the different levels of meaning that the church has had over the centuries,” Paine said.

She looks forward to showing the public the raw emotion that is layered within these paintings at the HeART Gallery.

“For some of the drawings and paintings I used a friend of mine for a model, and in some of them she is actually pregnant, she is expecting. So even the process of creating this show and putting this show together was its own Advent narrative of a woman who is waiting for this gift of life and then receives it,” Paine said. “Just to be able to experience that and document that a little bit through my artwork was really special.”

For more information on the HeART Gallery’s Nativity Festival, go to heartgalleryandstudios.com .

■ The Cleveland Museum of Art hosts Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection, curated from the more than 100 works of art gifted or promised to the museum by Joseph and Nancy Keithley , through Jan. 8.

The collection focuses on impressionist, post-impressionist, modern European and American paintings, and even includes some Chinese and contemporary Japanese ceramics. Notable artists include Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Pierre Bonnard, and more.

The Cleveland Museum of Art is located at 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday; the museum is closed on Monday.

Admission to Impressionism to Modernism is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors ages 65 and older, children ages 6 to 17, and college students with IDs, and free for museum members and children 5 and younger. For tickets and more information, visit clevelandart.org .

■ Get into the holiday spirit with Copper Moon Studio Gallery and Gifts, which invites the community to create stained glass stars in workshops on Saturday and Sunday.

Mary Ellis of What the Flux Studio leads the workshops, and teaches basics about stained glass art from glass cutting and grinding to soldering and patina. All of the materials needed are provided with registration, which is $65 per person. The workshop runs at about three hours, and is open adults and children ages 10 and older with an accompanying adult.

Space is filling up fast for workshops at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, and a final workshop is set for Dec. 13. Copper Moon Studio is at 8007 Airport Hwy., Holland. Sign up at coppermstudio.com .

■ University of Toledo Department of Art Axon Fellow Joel Lipman’s most recent exhibition is on display now at the University of Toledo’s Center for Visual Arts.

Lipman’s Look Then Read: Big Sheets is a collection of more than 40 enlarged visual poems and rubber stamp bookwork. Using university art department technology to produce his enlarged works, Lipman created multiple 3-by-4 foot broadsides. His work has circulated through literary and mail art networks for decades, and the exhibition showcases his prototypes from his work at the university.

Look Then Read closes Jan. 6. The Center for Visual Arts, located at 620 Art Museum Dr., Toledo, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no cost to attend.

■ Bowling Green State University’s annual ArtsX showcase is Saturday, offering family-friendly activities, demonstrations, and performances.

Focusing on the art of science and the science of art, ArtsX: Experiment runs 5 to 9 p.m. at the Wolfe Center for the Arts, located at 1300 Ridge St., Bowling Green. Multimedia and installation artist Katie Caron ’s 11-by-12-foot installation titled The Middle Landscape will be on display in the Willard Wankelman Gallery of the Fine Arts Center.

For more information, visit bgsu.edu .

