Kanye's Suspension Shows Musk Twitter Might Look a Lot Like…Old Twitter
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter yesterday after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Ye also defended Nazis and said he likes Hitler during a Thursday live chat with Infowars' Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the rapper was suspended...
What Twitter's Suppression of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Tells Us About the Media
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dig into the release of the Twitter Files by journalist Matt Taibbi and CEO Elon Musk. 1:32: The Twitter Files drop. 33:48: Weekly Listener Question:. Here in my hometown of NYC (where apparently the...
Rep. Khanna on Twitter, Free Speech, and the Hunter Biden Story
Last Friday, Twitter released internal e-mails and other files related to the company's decision to suppress the New York Post's reporting about on the contents of Hunter Biden's recovered laptop in advance of the 2020 election. The materials were released through a Twitter thread by independent writer Matt Taibbi,. In...
Twitter Is More Like a Traveling Circus Than a Public Square
Until fairly recently—namely around the time that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, bought Twitter—conservatives have been hyperventilating about the threat that social media posed to "free speech." Republicans proposed various big-government solutions to the problem, including having the feds commandeer these private companies and turn them into public utilities.
"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 14: Ten Years of Tinder—Where Are We Now?
The fourteenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange has us reviewing some of us the recent popular writings on the topic of ten years of Tinder, including on the issue of burnout (see here and here).
Organizing Law-School-Sponsored Events That Model Thoughtful Disagreement on Controversial Topics
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article (Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education); there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Ep. 15: Exclusive Interview with Tinder Swindler Victim Cecilie Fjellhøy
The fifteenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange is a special one: In this exclusive interview, we sit down with Tinder Swindler celebrity victim Cecilie Fjellhøy. See what the London-based Norwegian IT consultant has to...
Farewell to the Mother of Modern Feminist Cartooning
Aline Kominsky-Crumb, a great and trailblazing cartoonist, died this week in her home in France at age 74 from pancreatic cancer. Kominsky-Crumb grew up in Long Island, and the agonies and complications of her parents' and family's "sleaziness, out of control materialism, upward striving, tension, financial problems, selfishness and misery," as she wrote in her 2007 memoir Need More Love, created a general "post-war jerk family atmosphere" that informed many of her autobiographical comix.
Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi Reveal Why Twitter Censored the Hunter Biden Laptop Story
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that he would release the Twitter Files: a behind-the-scenes account of why the social media site prevented users from sharing the New York Post's infamous Hunter Biden laptop story. That story, which was erroneously categorized by national intelligence experts as disinformation of dubious and possibly Russian origin, has become the archetypical example of social media moderation gone awry.
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More on Teaching for Effective Lawyering
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Are We Entering an Era of #MeToo Reckoning?
Amid the glut of retrospectives on the five-year anniversary of #MeToo, the where-are-they-now rundowns of accused men and movement icons alike, a sense emerges that the #MeToo movement itself has finally transformed from a cause du jour to grist for the cultural mill. What it gives us now isn't news but narratives: the Pulitzer-winning reporting, the bestselling books based on the prize-winning reporting, the movies based on the books.
Elon Musk Enforces Twitter's Ban on 'Hateful Conduct' As Critics Predict a Flood of Bigotry
Twitter has seen an "unprecedented" increase in "hate speech" since Elon Musk took over the platform in late October, The New York Times reports. As the paper's fact checkers might say about someone else's scary claims, the Times story is misleading and lacks context. But it highlights the challenges that Musk faces as he tries to implement lighter moderation practices without abandoning all content restrictions.
Brickbat: Beyond 'Dumbing Down'
Students at New York City's Edward R. Murrow High School said they were surprised by an assignment in their American literature class. In that class, which is for juniors, they were told to read "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and "The Tortoise and the Hare" and answer the questions "Who?" "What?" "When?" and "Why?" They also had to write a one-sentence summary of each work. Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer declined to answer questions from the New York Post about the course, but he tweeted that the assignment was "scaffolding," or giving students an easy assignment to prepare them for a tougher one. In this case, he said, it was to prepare them to read Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter and answer similar questions about that work. Students in the class told the newspaper they didn't actually read The Scarlet Letter but a seven-page summary of the novel.
From My Commonplace Book, No. 4
[Earlier posts in this series: No. 1 / No. 2 / No. 3 ]. From George Orwell's novel "Coming Up for Air" (published in 1939):. It really was unspeakably meaningless, that time in 1918. Here I was, sitting beside the stove in an Army hut, reading novels, and a few hundred miles away in France the guns were roaring and droves of wretched children, wetting their bags with fright, were being driven into the machine-gun barrage like you'd shoot small coke into a furnace. I was one of the lucky ones. The higher-ups had taken their eye off me, and here I was in a snug little bolt-hole, drawing pay for a job that didn't exist. At times I got into a panic and made sure they'd remember about me and dig me out, but it never happened. The official forms, on gritty grey paper, came in once a month, and I filled them up and sent them back, and more forms came in, and I filled them up and sent them back, and so it went on. The whole thing had about as much sense in it as a lunatic's dream. The effect of all this, plus the books I was reading, was to leave me with a feeling of disbelief in everything.
