Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Today?

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Monday after a pair of analysts lowered price targets on the stock. What Happened: Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Salesforce with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $164, citing increased uncertainty following the company's management transition announcement. Credit...
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish

Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting

(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.
Why Software Stocks Are Getting Hammered During Monday's Session

Shares of several software and technology companies, including Asana Inc ASAN, Cloudflare Inc NET and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading sharply lower going into the close of Monday's trading session amid a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Snowflake Stock Is Falling Today: What's Going On?

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower. Credit Suisse slashed its price target on the stock Monday morning. What Happened: Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained Snowflake with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $200 in the wake of the company's quarterly results. Last week,...
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
What's Going On With Netflix Shares

Shares of several growth stocks, including Netflix Inc NFLX, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session amid overall market weakness after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
S&P 500 Down 2%; Nasdaq Drops 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 550 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.61% to 33,874.41 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,209.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.04% to 3,988.69. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by...
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?

Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
