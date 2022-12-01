MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.

