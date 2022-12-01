Read full article on original website
UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago. I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that...
Iron Mountain’s North Elementary School collects donations for TV6 Canathon
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Canathon donation pickups are underway this week and a Dickinson County elementary school is wrapping up its collection. North Elementary School is one of the major partners of the TV6 Canathon in Dickinson County. Classes K through 4th have been competing to see who brings in the most items.
Churches come together to support Fortune Lake
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County church held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp. The “I Care About Fortune Lake” event hosted a show with members from three churches performing various acts. Attendees were also treated to a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and chili dinner.
Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
Players De Noc host matinée performance
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The William Bonifas Fine Arts Center hosted two shows Sunday that are sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. The Players De Noc held a matinee performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Neverland”. “It’s a Wonderful Neverland” blends the stories of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and J.M. Barrie’s classic story “Peter Pan”.
TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show wrapped up Sunday after three busy days at the Superior Dome, with thousands of customers. From glassware to holiday decorations there was plenty to shop around for at the craft show. One booth, Mifab360 sells various metal signs or smaller trinkets. The Owner of the business, Chad Robillard said the craft shows are always fun to participate in.
Making the most of winter: White water rafting Piers Gorge with True North Outpost
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-based adventure company True North Outpost says to go out of your comfort zone to make the most of winter. While the season might not pass any faster, it becomes more enjoyable when you embrace the cold instead of running away from it. That’s what TV6′s...
Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
Get fitted for ski/snowboard gear with the help of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though many areas in the Upper Peninsula are still bare of snow, it’s high time for ski and snowboarding season. While Marquette Mountain has yet to open, other ski resorts like Mount Bohemia and Big Powder Ski Resort have embraced the cold early. Despite your...
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students shared their smarts in the annual Quiz Bowl. Twenty teams of five people came from all over the U.P. Bark River-Harris School hosted the competition. “We work hand in hand in tandem with community schools of North Menominee County – we’ve been doing...
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The qualifier for the FIRST Lego Legue State Contest took place in NMU’s Seaborg Center on Saturday. A total of 14 different robotics teams from elementary schools all over the U.P. were present at the event. The robots attempted to complete a variety of difficult tasks to gain points.
WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code. The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.
