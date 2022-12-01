Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Wave 3
Ford’s new Kentucky battery production plant taking shape
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The BlueOvalSK Battery Park under construction in Hardin County is making progress. The nearly $6 billion Ford and SK innovation are putting toward it is the largest economic development in the history of Kentucky. The battery production plant is still years away from completion, but...
Wave 3
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
'Hometown of the electric battery': Officials break ground on EV battery plants, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. And after just a couple months of building, the structure is already starting to take shape. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule,...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the otherwise unremarkable line of Jefferson County’s northeastern border with Oldham County, there is a curious “notch” in the border–a rectangular jut of Oldham County that cuts into Jefferson County. Both Tom and Bill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:...
Wave 3
LIVE @ 2 PM: UofL AD on future of the football program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - News conference by Director of Athletics Josh Heird regarding the University of Louisville football program. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Remembering When The Mississippi River Flowed North
While the San Andreas Fault in California may receive more publicity, the New Madrid Fault that triggered powerful earthquakes in the winter of 1811-1812 caused the Mississippi River to reverse its course. One of the results of what was estimated to be a 7.5 earthquake that knocked down building in Louisville, Ky. was that it created Reelfoot Lake which spreads 18,000 acres across Obion and Lake Counties in northwestern, Tenn. The east side of the Mississippi River upheaval that formed Reelfoot Lake has now been designated as Reelfoot Lake State Park and National Refuge Center. It is located nearly 300 miles southwest...
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Holiday Shopping
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 1 hour ago.
aseaofblue.com
Music City Bowl creates scheduling nightmare for UK vs. UofL, but was there a better option?
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. There is only one big problem with that scenario...the kickoff is at the same time as the UK vs. Louisville Cardinals basketball game at Rupp Arena.
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Kentucky porch pirates could face felony charges this holiday season
Sen. Yates said he sponsored the bill because the problem had gotten so bad, there were reports of organized crime rings stealing packages.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
Wave 3
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville charity organizations are finding ways to feed people’s hearts and stomachs while shedding the light on issues plaguing neighborhoods. Feed Louisville started three years ago in response of community needs during the pandemic. The organization provides 700 meals each day for those in need.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Comments / 0