Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
After amassing a huge cash reserve over the past few years, Warren Buffett went on a shopping spree in 2022. PC maker HP is a classic Buffett stock because it generates steady profits and throws off lots of cash.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
A strong services PMI hit growth stocks hard today. The strong data was surprising, given that several cloud software companies gave cautious outlooks this earnings season. Slowing growth and higher rates are an adverse combination for software stocks.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors
The rise of cloud computing is only enhancing Microsoft's position as one of the most powerful brands. Netflix more than tripled its market opportunity with the launch of an ad-supported streaming service. Both companies have seen their shares fall more sharply than at any point in the past decade.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 60% From Its 52-Week High I'm Buying Hand Over Fist
However, the stock slumped on macroeconomic concerns. With lots of growth still ahead, this Fool plans to buy even more shares as the stock keeps falling.
Motley Fool
If You Bought 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend annually for 60 consecutive years. The company is on track for a seventh consecutive year of revenue growth. Johnson & Johnson will spin off its consumer healthcare segment next year.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Were Monday's Key Movers
Stock markets fell on worries about Fed monetary policy. Universal Display stock rose after the company made a new supply and licensing agreement with Samsung Display. VF Corp.'s CEO retired, and the apparel company cut its guidance.
Motley Fool
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
Motley Fool
65% of American Investors Say a Drop in Inflation Would Make Them More Financially Confident. But When Will That Happen?
If you're tired of rampant inflation, you're certainly not alone. Inflation has been hammering consumers for well over a year. While there are signs that it's slowing down (including a 0.5% drop from September to October), we're not there yet. It's been a tough year for investors. Not only has...
Motley Fool
Why Green Thumb Industries Stock Shot Higher Today
A new market has opened for the multi-state operator. It's not a large market, but it expands the company's footprint.
Motley Fool
Why Taboola Stock Skyrocketed This Week
A major online publisher chose Taboola to power its digital ad platform. The deal comes at a time when marketers are desperately searching for new ad formats.
Motley Fool
Why Intercontinental Exchange Stock Jumped 13.3% in November
Intercontinental Exchange beat earnings and revenue estimates in the third quarter, which accounted for a November boost. It is preparing for the acquisition of mortgage technology company Black Knight, which should expand its revenue base.
Motley Fool
Close Out 2022 With These 3 High-Yield Buys
Oil prices have been dropping, but the long-term appeal of TotalEnergies' increasingly diversified business remains strong. Brookfield Renewable is a solid dividend growth stock, so don't miss this chance to buy.
Motley Fool
Why General Electric, Johnson Controls, and Deere Stocks Dropped on Monday
Strong employment numbers last week sparked worries about additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. New ISM data Monday is reinforcing those fears among industrial stock investors. Interest rate hikes are one risk. Valuation is another.
