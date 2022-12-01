Prince Harry, Meghan share never-before-seen moments together in trailer for new Netflix docuseries

Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off air by ABC News chiefs during affair scandal
“GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off the air amid their bombshell affair scandal. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Monday during an internal call that the pair would not host their daily 1 p.m. show. Godwin told staffers on the call that the alleged affair had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.” She said, “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out.” Godwin added that while Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out...
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago
Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
TV tonight: Amol Rajan’s futile attempt at cracking the class ceiling
The BBC reporter investigates how much freedom of travel there is between Britain’s classes. Plus: Jamie knocks up some festive grub and Claudia Winkleman deals with The Traitors. Here’s what to watch tonight
Women behind the lens: ‘I didn’t realise she felt the same way about our friendship’
Photographer Lali Binyatova recalls an emotional moment when she reconnected with a childhood friend after years of separation
