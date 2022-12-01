ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Door County Member Wins Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet Contest

MADISON — Rachel Harmann of Door County Farm Bureau was selected as the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest during the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau...
Oudenhoven Wins Farm Bureau’s New Farming for the Future Award

MADISON — Kelly Oudenhoven was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Farming for the Future Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Kelly is co-owner and herd manager of Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County. Kelly and her...
Hoffman Wins Farm Bureau’s New Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award

MADISON — Christa Hoffman was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Christa is a business development administrator at URUS. She manages grant-funded projects focused on improving cattle...
Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall at Plymouth High Saturday

A 20-month-old Plymouth area child was seriously injured in a 2-story fall on Saturday. Identified on a GoFundMe page as “Cainan”, his family was at Plymouth High School to support Cainan’s brother in a wrestling tournament at the school on Saturday when he reportedly fell more than 15 feet down a stairwell.
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event

A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
Geigers Receive ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ Award

WISCONSIN DELLS – Manitowoc County Farm Bureau members Rosalie and Randy Geiger received the highest award Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon its members. Rosalie and her family were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award during the organization’s Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells on December 4.

