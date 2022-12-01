Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
DATCP Reminds Producers to Apply for Crop Insurance Premium Rebates for Planting Cover Crops on December 5
MADISON, Wis. – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates starting at 12 p.m. on December 5, 2022. In 2022, Gov....
wxerfm.com
Door County Member Wins Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet Contest
MADISON — Rachel Harmann of Door County Farm Bureau was selected as the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest during the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau...
wxerfm.com
Oudenhoven Wins Farm Bureau’s New Farming for the Future Award
MADISON — Kelly Oudenhoven was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Farming for the Future Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Kelly is co-owner and herd manager of Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County. Kelly and her...
wxerfm.com
Hoffman Wins Farm Bureau’s New Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award
MADISON — Christa Hoffman was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Christa is a business development administrator at URUS. She manages grant-funded projects focused on improving cattle...
wxerfm.com
Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall at Plymouth High Saturday
A 20-month-old Plymouth area child was seriously injured in a 2-story fall on Saturday. Identified on a GoFundMe page as “Cainan”, his family was at Plymouth High School to support Cainan’s brother in a wrestling tournament at the school on Saturday when he reportedly fell more than 15 feet down a stairwell.
wxerfm.com
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event
A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
wxerfm.com
Geigers Receive ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ Award
WISCONSIN DELLS – Manitowoc County Farm Bureau members Rosalie and Randy Geiger received the highest award Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon its members. Rosalie and her family were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award during the organization’s Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells on December 4.
