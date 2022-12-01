Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says she thinks Kentuckians will struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
horseandrider.com
Update on Churchill Downs EHV Outbreak
Six horses at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Jefferson County, Kentucky, have tested positive for EHV-1. The horses reside on the backside of Barn 37, where 13 horses in total were tested. The original positive case remains hospitalized, while the additional five were immediately placed in secure isolation in Barn 42. The eight remaining horses in Barn 37 are being monitored multiple times per day for signs of illness.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio mom starts self-care group, business after surviving shooting
CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother is making it her mission to empower women after surviving a shooting. Lenise Williams says the scar on the side of her head is a reminder of what she went through years earlier, which caused multiple other health problems. “Bullets were ricocheting everywhere and...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville doctor donates all of his earnings as a substitute teacher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s not every day you see a doctor teaching school students. Usually, you’ll find primary care physician, Dr. Greg Ciliberti, practicing in his office four mornings a week. He’s semi-retired, but on Fridays you’ll find him inside a Jefferson County Public Schools classroom substitute teaching.
WHAS 11
Kare Mobile to host 'Dental Days' in Louisville
Walk-ins are not guaranteed. You can call DentaQuest or schedule an appointment at kywellnessday@greatdentalplans.com.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
wdrb.com
Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | The arranged marriage between Satterfield and Louisville ends the way it began
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an arranged marriage from the start, and if the parties liked each other well enough, it nonetheless never was true love. Scott Satterfield was the safety coach, Door No. 2 (at best), the back-up plan after Jeff Brohm passed on coming home to Louisville four years ago.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
WHAS 11
Louisville substitute donates paychecks back to teachers' classrooms
Dr. Greg Ciliberti spends two Fridays a month in a classroom to help with staffing shortages. He then donates the money he makes subbing to the teacher's budget.
Transfer Portal: Louisville players in the transfer portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
wdrb.com
76-year-old Louisville man sets Guinness World Record for pitching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday. O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
WHAS 11
'It's challenging but very enjoyable': Substitute teacher donates paychecks back to JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School substitute teacher has made it his duty to pay it forward to the next generation. When Dr. Greg Ciliberti isn’t working at his full-time job, he spends two Friday’s a month in a classroom to help with staffing shortages.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy
Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
