Kumpf students participate in Thanksgiving food drive
CLARK, NJ — Carl H. Kumpf Middle School students recently participated in the school’s annual Thanksgiving food drive. Students were asked to donate nonperishable items. This year, all donations went to a local food pantry. School counselor Danielle Crincoli, who spearheaded the service project, said, “We are so...
Real Estate company completes sales totaling $12.75 million
LINDEN, NJ — B6 Real Estate Advisors, the New York City–based investment sales and capital advisory brokerage led by industry veteran Paul J. Massey Jr., has announced the sale of four properties encompassing approximately 50,000 square feet across Hudson and Union counties in New Jersey, totaling a value of $12.75 million.
Union County students named 2022-2023 Governor’s STEM Scholars
This slideshow requires JavaScript. CHATHAM, NJ — The 2022-2023 class of Governor’s STEM Scholars includes the following Union County students: Anthony Boyle, of New Providence; Jocelyn Calderon, of Plainfield; Vibhav Chaturvedi, of Berkeley Heights; Cole DuHaime, of Westfield; Ryen Hagg, of Garwood; Elorie Howell, of Scotch Plains; and Makayla Lecky, Kaitlyn Miranda and Mauricio Sanchez, of Elizabeth. The cohort is made up of 128 high school and college STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – students from across the Garden State, the largest class the program has seen since its founding in 2013.
UHS hosts its 2022 athletic hall of fame dinner
UNION, NJ — The fifth class of the Union High School athletic hall of fame included two doctors, a pediatric-care nurse and a judge among the former Farmer standout athletes who were honored. The fifth induction ceremony of the UHS athletic hall of fame was on Monday, Nov. 21,...
Former Clark councilman petitions for new GSP exit
CLARK, NJ — Former Clark Councilman Bill Caruso said he is trying to establish a townwide petition to reevaluate the need for a new Garden State Parkway exit on Inman Avenue in Colonia, just south of Exit 135. At a recent meeting in Clark, many township residents requested that Caruso take on this project, which they feel is necessary, in the interest of public safety.
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
