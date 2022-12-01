This slideshow requires JavaScript. CHATHAM, NJ — The 2022-2023 class of Governor’s STEM Scholars includes the following Union County students: Anthony Boyle, of New Providence; Jocelyn Calderon, of Plainfield; Vibhav Chaturvedi, of Berkeley Heights; Cole DuHaime, of Westfield; Ryen Hagg, of Garwood; Elorie Howell, of Scotch Plains; and Makayla Lecky, Kaitlyn Miranda and Mauricio Sanchez, of Elizabeth. The cohort is made up of 128 high school and college STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – students from across the Garden State, the largest class the program has seen since its founding in 2013.

16 HOURS AGO